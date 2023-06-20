Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Logitech POP Keys keyboard has finally hit a bargain price

You can finally get the brilliant Logitech POP Keys wireless mechanical keyboard for a bargain price, courtesy of Amazon.

The online retailer is offering the Logitech POP Keys keyboard for a price of just £62.99, which is a huge 37 percent saving on its £99.99 RRP.

This is for a wireless keyboard with mechanical keys, a funky design, and customisable emoji keys. Yes, you read that correctly. There are dedicated keys for inserting emojis here.

There’s a solid argument for this, in that the modern typing experience on mobile phones with digital keyboards has incorporated emojis for a long time now. PC keyboards arguably need to get with the times in this respect.

We reviewed the Logitech POP Keys at the end of 2022, scoring it 4 stars out of 5. “Regardless of what you make of the emoji buttons, the Logitech POP Keys is a vibrant and versatile keyboard that feels satisfying to type on and will doubtlessly brighten up any dull desk space,” we concluded.

We particularly liked its bright, fun design and its customisable keys. It was also a doddle switching between three separate devices, while the battery life is nice and long. Logitech reckons you’ll get up to three years of battery life out of the two AAA batteries provided.

Those mechanical keys provide a nice tactile typing experience, too. There’s a satisfying clack to the keys, somewhat akin to a typewriter.

It’s worth noting that there’s also a POP Mouse on the market if you want to complete that POP theme across your desktop. The Logitech POP keyboard does rather show up your drab old regular mouse, after all.

