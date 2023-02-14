 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The iPhone 14 Pro bargain you’ve been waiting for is here

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

If you’d like an iPhone 14 Pro contract deal that doesn’t empty all your spare cash each month, we could have just the bargain for you.

Mobile Phones Direct is currently running a deal that gives you an iPhone 14 Pro 128GB for £47 per month, with a £129 up front fee.

Get the iPhone 14 Pro on contract for £47 a month

Get the iPhone 14 Pro on contract for £47 a month

Mobile Phones Direct is offering the iPhone 14 Pro on a 24 month O2 contact for just £47 per month, with a chunky 250GB of monthly data allowance.

  • Mobile Phones Direct
  • 250GB data
  • £47 per month, £129 up front
View Deal

Besides the hardware, you also get an appealingly generous 24 month O2 contract with unlimited texts and minutes and 250GB of monthly data allowance.

None of this is cheap, of course, but then the this is one pricey piece of kit. The mere fact that this is a iPhone 14 Pro contract that drops below the £50 mark makes it a bargain.

There’s no doubting it’s a fantastic phone. We awarded the iPhone 14 Pro 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review late last year, concluding that it “packs enough features to make this the best phone you can buy right now.”

We particularly liked Apple’s new Dynamic Island system, which not only does away with the classic (read: outdated) Apple notch, but also adds a whole new useful widget overlay system to iOS.

We were also impressed with the iPhone 14 Pro’s performance boost, which should supply ample headroom for the foreseeable future.

This latest model also sees Apple coming out of its 12MP camera shell, supplying the iPhone 14 Pro with its first 48MP main camera. We called it “just about the best camera phone you can buy today.”

The display continues to be a huge draw here, and Apple has finally added an always-on display to provide useful heads-up information when the phone is powered down.

Altogether, it’s a great phone, and it’s now more accessible than ever with this contract deal.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 4 days ago
iPhone 14 Pro vs Pixel 7 Pro: Apple or Android?

iPhone 14 Pro vs Pixel 7 Pro: Apple or Android?

Gemma Ryles 3 months ago
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Review

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Review

Max Parker 4 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.