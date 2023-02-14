The iPhone 14 Pro bargain you’ve been waiting for is here

If you’d like an iPhone 14 Pro contract deal that doesn’t empty all your spare cash each month, we could have just the bargain for you.

Mobile Phones Direct is currently running a deal that gives you an iPhone 14 Pro 128GB for £47 per month, with a £129 up front fee.

Get the iPhone 14 Pro on contract for £47 a month Mobile Phones Direct is offering the iPhone 14 Pro on a 24 month O2 contact for just £47 per month, with a chunky 250GB of monthly data allowance. Mobile Phones Direct

250GB data

£47 per month, £129 up front View Deal

Besides the hardware, you also get an appealingly generous 24 month O2 contract with unlimited texts and minutes and 250GB of monthly data allowance.

None of this is cheap, of course, but then the this is one pricey piece of kit. The mere fact that this is a iPhone 14 Pro contract that drops below the £50 mark makes it a bargain.

There’s no doubting it’s a fantastic phone. We awarded the iPhone 14 Pro 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review late last year, concluding that it “packs enough features to make this the best phone you can buy right now.”

We particularly liked Apple’s new Dynamic Island system, which not only does away with the classic (read: outdated) Apple notch, but also adds a whole new useful widget overlay system to iOS.

We were also impressed with the iPhone 14 Pro’s performance boost, which should supply ample headroom for the foreseeable future.

This latest model also sees Apple coming out of its 12MP camera shell, supplying the iPhone 14 Pro with its first 48MP main camera. We called it “just about the best camera phone you can buy today.”

The display continues to be a huge draw here, and Apple has finally added an always-on display to provide useful heads-up information when the phone is powered down.

Altogether, it’s a great phone, and it’s now more accessible than ever with this contract deal.