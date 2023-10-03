The Garmin Venu 2 is a steal at this price

What’s with all these killer Garmin deals lately? It seems not a day goes by without the opportunity to save big on a watch from one of the fitness world’s best manufacturers.

Today, Amazon UK is offering £60 off the Garmin Venu 2 GPS smartwatch. It’s now £289.99, which is 17% off the usual £349.99 asking price.

You can get free one-day delievery with Amazon Prime too, with free returns if you don’t fancy it. This model comes in black with a slate bezel, along with a silicone band.

The Venu series of smartwatches is perfect for those who want some great fitness metrics with some super desirable training features, but prefer more of a smartwatch like feel and screen.

In our review of the Garmin Venu 2 we praised the great heart rate tracking and GPS technology, smartwatch-like colourful screen and battery life improvements.

This does lack some of the more athelte-focus metrics seen on the Forerunner and Fenix series of watches, but that’s not what its intended for.

Battery life is deemed to be good with 20-hours estimated in GPS mode and in smartwatch mode you’ll get up to 11 days with the always-on OLED display mode turned off.

As well as they activity tracking nouse, you’ll also get sleep tracking, support for playlist syncing through Amazon, Spotify and Deezer, and space for 650 songs. You can also connect to your Bluetooth headphones for listening.

Our reviewer concluded: “I have loved using the Garmin Venu 2. I trust its stats, it’s fairly comfortable to wear 24/7, and the battery life is good as long as you don’t set the screen to stay on all day. Just don’t buy a Venu 2 expecting a high-end Forerunner watch with an OLED screen. While it records the usual dizzying array of metrics, some of the stats that can help you balance a packed workout schedule are left out.”