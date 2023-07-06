Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 price has plummeted after Samsung’s announcement

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 price has started to tumble following Samsung’s recent Unpacked announcement.

If you were paying attention to the world of consumer tech news this morning, you’ll have learned that Samsung has announced an Unpacked launch event on July 26. This is where it will inevitably announce the Galaxy Z Flip 5, among other things.

Canny smartphone bargain hunters will know what this means: some brilliant price cuts are on the way for the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Did we say on the way? We meant to say that they’re already here. Check out this contract deal over on Buymobiles.

It gets you the Galaxy Z Flip 4 on a 24 month 02 contract with 200GB of monthly data (up from 100GB), all for just £35 a month. There’s no up front fee to pay whatsoever.

Tot that up over the 24 months, and it comes to £840. That’s £60 less than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is currently selling for outright over on the official Samsung shop. And don’t forget, you’re getting a generous two year contract with double the usual data allowance as part of the deal.

We like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 a lot, having given it a 4-star review in August of last year. We called it “the most welcoming foldable phone on the market”, thanks to its neat form factor and non-extortionate price, which of course has gotten even more accessible as part of this deal.

With various improvements to battery life and camera tech, and Samsung’s refined foldable design, we felt confident in branding it “the best small phone around” at the time.

Sure, we’re expecting the Galaxy Z Flip 5 to improve things, but probably not to a massive degree. What’s more, you can bet that it won’t be as affordable as this deal, at least for another year or so.

Jon Mundy
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.