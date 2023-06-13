The Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals are really heating up

The flood gates have opened on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals after a bit of an arid patch.

Last week we brought you one of the first genuinely appealing offers for Samsung’s current compact foldable champ. Now Fonehouse has followed that up with a deal that could be even better for most people.

It gets you the Galaxy Z Flip 4 on a 24 month Three contract, with a massive 100GB of monthly data, for just £33 a month. There’s no up front fee to pay either, which makes this a very accessible deal.

That’s a little cheaper than the previous deal, both in terms of the monthly payment and the lack of an up front fee. You do only get half the storage with this deal, but 100GB should still be more than enough for the vast majority of people.

It doesn’t take a genius to figure out why the Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals are starting to flow. Samsung is due to hold an Unpacked launch event in a little over a month’s time, at which it’s widely expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Still, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will remain a relevant phone for a good while yet. Samsung’s software support will be ongoing for a several years, and the hardware itself is excellent.

We awarded the Galaxy Z Flip 4 a 4-star review, concluding that it was “the most welcoming foldable phone on the market”.

With a compact form factor, decent performance, and a well-rounded camera, it’s a pleasure to use day to day. At this price, you really can’t go wrong.