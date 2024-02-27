The Galaxy Watch 6 is a must buy at this price

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 is one of the company’s finest smartwatches ever, and this price cut makes it even better.

Right now Amazon is offering £50 off the asking price. You can get a Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for just £239 right now. You can get it in black or gold (with a matching strap) at this low price of 17% off the asking price.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is £50 off The 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 (Bluetooth) is available for just £239 at Amazon right now. This is a £50 saving on the £289 asking price for this Wear OS stalwart. Amazon

This stylish smartwatch has a 40mm display (also available in 44mm), and comes with Bluetooth and WiFi. Wear OS continues to improve under the hood, with the One UI overlay on top, and there’s lots of fitness and health data to enjoy. Samsung has also improved the internals for a speedier experience through that UI.

Although the design is similar to last year’s Galaxy Watch 5 there have been improvements where they count. The display is 20% larger and the bezels are 30% smaller.

The battery life is a little disappointing as its struggles to get you through two days. So, you should buy this if you want a stylish Wear OS watch, but maybe look at something like the TicWatch Pro 5 if you want to prioritise long battery life.

Our reviewer gave this watch four stars from a possible five and praised Samsung’s long quest to develop the product into the most stylish Wear OS watch on the block.

He wrote: “In many ways, the Galaxy Watch 6 feels like the truest version of what Samsung intended to make with the Galaxy Watch 4 two years ago. The larger screen, minimal bezels and overall refinement of what has already been a stylish set of watches just means that the Galaxy Watch 6 is a far more confident device overall, and one that has settled into its form factor well.”