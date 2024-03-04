Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Galaxy Watch 4 is now cheaper than a Fitbit

Chris Smith

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is a capable smartwatch running the Wear OS operating system. It can be nabbed for nearly half the price of the new Galaxy Watch 6.

Amazon is selling the 2021 Galaxy Watch 4 for just £129. That’s a significant saving on a recent asking price of £199.

Galaxy Watch 4 deal is out of this world

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 can currently be nabbed for a bargain £129, which is a £70 saving on what you’d have expected to pay and almost half the price of the current model.

The Galaxy Watch 4 was the first generation to run the revamped Wear OS, which Samsung collaborated on with Google and Fitbit. As a result, smartwatches designed to work with Android phones just got a massive lift.

And while this model is a couple of generations old, it recently got the Wear OS 4 update that brings features like personalised heart rate zones and a back up and restore feature, as well as the improved new One UI Watch 5 that appears on the Galaxy Watch 6 out of the box. So, you’ll have an experience befitting a brand new smartwatch.

The Galaxy Watch 4 impressed our reviewer when it arrived on the scene in mid-2021. It received a gushing 4.5 star review from our resident Wear OS devotee Thomas Deehan. He loved the digital bezel, flat minimalist design and gorgeous collection of watch faces. He also said this watch represented Wear OS at its finest. That will have only gotten better thanks to the update.

He bemoaned the absence of support for iPhones, so this one will work best with Android devices and particularly Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones.

“It’s taken a long time to get here, but we finally have a Wear OS smartwatch that can go toe-to-toe with the Apple Watch,” Tom concluded. “With its sleek design, fast speeds, vibrant AMOLED display and robust collection of fitness and health tracking features, Samsung has created the ultimate smartwatch for Android users.”

