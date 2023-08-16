Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is back down to a bargain price

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The top Android phone of the year is arguably the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, so why is it priced like a budget handset? We can’t figure it out either.

Mobiles UK is offering the Galaxy S23 Ultra with 100GB of data for £28.99 a month. You’ll pay a hefty £290 up front for the handset, but the overall outlay is including the two year contract is still cheaper than buying the phone outright.

Over 24-months the total cost is £985.76. To buy the 256GB version of the Galaxy S23 Ultra directly from Samsung, it’ll cost you £1,249 before you splash out for a contract. So, this is a no brainer on that front.

You’ll be getting the Phantom Black version of the handset on the iD Mobile Network. This is a mobile virtual network operator that’s owned by Currys. It uses the Three 5G network infrastructure and often houses some of the best pay monthly deals we’ll see. This offer is no exception.

We’re big fans of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and gave it a 4.5-star score from a possible five stars. We loved the 200-megapixel main camera, including an upgraded rear array that delivered some of the highest quality images we’ve ever encountered on a smartphone. It does the business in well-lit and low-light scenarios.

There’s an immense amount of power thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that’s been tailored for Galaxy devices. It’s got all-day battery life without an issue from the 5,000mAh cell. The display is on the larger side, but it’s a gorgeous 6.8-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hx refresh rate.

Our reviewer concluded: “The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a smartphone that does it all; it has one of the best displays, a top-notch stylus experience, blisteringly fast performance and a camera setup that beats just about anything in the flagship arena right now. It still charges slowly, it’s hard to use one-handed and it’s very expensive, but if you’re looking for the very best of what Android has to offer, look no further.”

