The Galaxy S22 Plus now has a bargain mid-range price tag

The Samsung Galaxy S24 range is hot off the press, but that means you can get some supreme deals on the existing Galaxy devices.

The giffgaff network is selling a ‘like new’ Galaxy S22+ 5G for just £479. It’s got 128GB of storage and is available in black, pink and green. This phone cost £949 brand new at one point, so you’re basically getting it for half the original asking price.

Giffgaff is a mobile virtual network operator, but it’s powered by the O2 network, meaning you’ll get 5G data and all plans come with unlimited data and minutes too.

If you’re a little bit concerned about buying a refurbished phone, perhaps the 24-month warranty from giffgaff will set your mind at ease. Before it goes out to you there’s a 30-point health check of the phone, and battery life will be at least 80% of its original capacity. All phones have been professionally data-wiped too.

Still a good choice, even with the S23 on the market Pros Brilliant screen

Great camera

Attractive design

Strong performance Cons Battery life could be better

Expensive

If you’re a first time giffgaff user, you’ll need to buy a data plan to go with it with a minimum value of £10 for 20GB. However, this is a monthly rolling fee and there’s absolutely no contract or commitment. You’ve also got 21-days to change your mind with no quibbles over the return.

We were big fans of the Galaxy S22 Plus when it arrived two years ago. We love the brilliant 6.6-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, great triple camera system headlined by a 50-megapixel wide angle sensor.

The phone has an attractive, robust design that features the ultra tough Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the front and back of the device. The performance won’t quite be up there with the 2024 edition, but it’s still a more than capable device for most tasks.

Despite the launch of sequel devices, our reviewer concluded: “I remain highly impressed by pretty much every aspect of this device, from the immersive screen to the versatile camera system to the punchy performance, and it hits the sweet spot of not being bogged down with extra features while still offering a complete and comprehensive package to cover your needs.”