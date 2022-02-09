Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S22: Comparing all the new phones

Samsung has released three new handsets during its Unpacked 2022 Event. But which phone will come out on top?

The latest Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Event has finally revealed the next three phones in the S22 lineup, including the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22 Plus and the flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra.

With another three phones in the Samsung roaster, we have to ask, which one is best? We’re going to look at the pricing, specs, camera and much more so you can decide which model is best for you, and which one will win out overall.

Editor’s Note: This is an early access experince based on using the S22 series at a press event for a few hours. We will be reviewing all three handsets fully in the future and will update this article accordingly with our final verdict on which is best. The information in this article is from Samsung itself, we will be testing these claims when we get to review the handsets more thoroughly.

Pricing and availability

All three mobile phones have been officially announced today at the Unpacked Event, however, there is not a set date for when you can buy them. We do know what the pricing looks like through, with the vanilla model coming in as the most cost effective.

The Galaxy S22 comes in two variations, starting off at £769/$799.99/€859 for the 128GB storage option and going up to £819/$849.99/€909 for the 256GB. The Galaxy S22 Plus also comes in the same two storage variations, but costs a little more, at £949/$999.99/€1,059 and £999/$1,049/€1109, respectively.

Finally, the Galaxy S22 Ultra has the most variations and costs the most overall. There are 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB options, with the matching prices coming in at £1,149/$1,199/€1,259, then £1,249/$1,299/€1,359, then £1,329/$1,399.99/€1,459 and £1,499/$1,599.99/€1,659, respectively.

Design and display

All three models have a similar design, with the Ultra model coming in with a larger camera module and a larger screen.

Staring with the similarities, the S22 lineup has Dyanamic AMOLED 2x displays with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz.

For those who aren’t aware, an adaptive refresh rate means that the display will alter its refresh rate depending on what activity you’re doing; watching media or jumping between apps will use a higher rate to keep everything running smooth, while looking at a block of text and not scrolling will drop the frame rate lower to save the battery.

Samsung Galaxy S22

All displays feature an eye comfort shield with AI based blue light control as well, which should make it easier to look at the screen in low light, alongside 240Hz touch sampling rate while in Game Mode.

Moreover, all models are made from Armour Aluminium and Corning Gorillia Glass Victus Plus on the front and back.

The vanilla and the Plus model both come in four colours, including Green, White, Black alongside Pink and Gold. The S22 Ultra model also comes in four colours: Green, Black, White and Dark Red.

All three S22 models

Looking at the sizing, the S22 is 6.1-inches, the S22 Plus is 6.6-inches and the S22 Ultra comes in at 6.8-inches.

Finally, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is certified for 100% Mobile Colour Volume in the DCI-P3 colour range, which means that the images on the phone aren’t washed out and will be vidid regardless of the differing levels of brightness, according to Samsung.

The Ultra is also the first S Series phone that will come with an S Pen. The phone will feature a silo for storage, with Samsung claiming that the latency has been reduced from up to 9ms to 2.8ms for more natural writing, as well as updated Wacom technology and the anticipation of AI.

Camera

Moving onto the camera, both the S22 and S22 Plus feature the same setup, so we’ll be talking about them as a pair. There is a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with an aperture of f/2.2 and a 120-degree field of view. There is also a 50MP wide camera that has a f/1.8 aperture, alongside two 10MP telephoto cameras, one with a 3x optimal zoom and one without.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra using Nightmode

The S22 Ultra unsurprisingly comes with a more decked out camera set up, featuring a 12MP ultra-wide camera with a f/2.2 aperture and a 108MP wide camera packing a f/1.8 aperture. There are also two telephoto cameras here, but for the Ultra both have optical zoom, one at 10x and one at 3x. Finally, the front camera on the Ultra comes in at 40-megapixels, with an 80-degree field of view and an aperture of f/2.2.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra also comes with some new camera features; Super Resolution Mode mergers bright images through nona-binding tech and high resolution 1080MP images. Super Steady System allows you to film steady videos without a tripod, even at night, and Auto Framing detects people within 5m and can track 10 people at once so everyone can be in the frame. You also have the choice of shooting in 16-bit RAW, which captures more information in bright and dark spots.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

Specs and features

Starting off simple with the storage, as previously mentioned, the S22 and the S22 Plus have the same models, with 128GB of storage paired with 8GB of RAM, alongside 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

The S22 Ultra comes in four variations: 128GB storage and 8GB RAM, 256GB storage and 12GB RAM, 512GB storage and 12GB RAM and finally, 1TB storage and 12GB RAM.

All three S22 models

Each phone also runs on Android 12 and each will come packed with either a Spapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, or the Exynos 2200 chipset, depending on your region.

You can check out the full breakdown of each mobile phone just below.

‹ UK RRP USA RRP EU RRP Manufacturer Screen Size Storage Capacity Rear Camera Front Camera Video Recording IP rating Battery Wirless charging Fast Charging Size (Dimensions) Weight Operating System Refresh Rate Ports Chipset RAM Samsung Galaxy S22 £769 $799.99 €859 Samsung 6.1 inches 128GB 50-megapixel wide angle, 12-megapixel ultrawide, 10-megapixel telephoto 10-megapixels Yes IP68 3700 mAh – – 70.6 x 7.6 x 146 MM 168 G Android 12, OneUI 4.1 120 Hz USB-C – 8GB Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus £949 $999.99 €1059 Samsung 6.6 inches 128GB 50-megapixel wide, 12-megapixel ultrawide, 10-megapixel telephoto 10-megapixels Yes IP68 4500 mAh Yes Yes 75.8 x 7.6 x 157.4 MM 196 G Android 12, OneUI 4.1 120 Hz USB-C Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 / Exynos 2200 8GB Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra £1149 $1199.99 €1259 Samsung 6.8 inches 128GB 108-megapixels 40-megapixels Yes IP68 5000 mAh Yes Yes 77.9 x 8.9 x 163.3 INCHES 229 G Android 12, OneUI 4.1 120 Hz USB-C Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 / Exynos 2200 8GB ›

Battery

Starting off with the first model in the lineup, the Galaxy S22 comes packed with a 3,700mAh battery, with the S22 Plus coming in with a 4,500mAh battery, and the S22 Ultra having the largest battery, at 5,000mAh.

Samsung has claimed that each phone’s battery will be dependent on usage patterns and your network environment, and we will be sure to update this article after we get the chance to test the phone’s battery with day to day usage.

All three S22 models

The Galaxy S22 can be charged with a 25W wired charger as well as a 15W wireless charger. The S22 Plus and S22 Ultra are both the same, utilising a 15W wireless charger and a 45W wired charger, although you will need to buy the charger, as it won’t be included when you buy the phone.

Verdict

All in all, it seems that if you’re looking for the most powerful phone, you would be better off going for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, though it will cost you more money.

However, considering all models pack the same processor, the main differences will be in terms of battery and the camera, so if you’re less interested in getting the highest quality photos, you could save some money and buy the Galaxy S22 or Galaxy S22 Plus.

Seeing as we haven’t been able to review any of these phones yet, we can’t make any definitive claims on the performance. This article has only used Samsung’s previous claims and statements, though we will be updating this article as soon as we’ve reviewed each handset.