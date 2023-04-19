 large image

The Fitbit Charge 5 is now at its lowest price ever

You can currently pick up the Fitbit Charge 5 fitness tracker for its lowest price ever.

Amazon is selling the Lunar White/Soft Gold model of the Fitbit Charge 5 for £89, which is a 48% saving on the £169.99 launch price. Even now, a couple of years on from its initial launch, you’ll need to pay £129.99 to buy the Fitbit Charge 5 direct from Fitbit.

You can also specify the two other colours if you so wish – Steel Blue/Platinum and Graphite/Black – but those cost £10 more. Whichever colour you opt for, though, it’s a total bargain.

We gave the Fitbit Charge 5 a positive 4-star review at the time of its launch. We particularly liked the addition of a colour AMOLED display, while the new ECG sensor and stress insights made it a much more complete health-tracking tool than previous models.

Built-in GPS makes it useful for exercising without your phone, while there’s also NFC for Fitbit Pay payments. It’s water-resistant to 50 metres, and you can expect the battery to last a full week on a single charge.

All in all, it’s a much more appealing wearable than previous, more prosaic Fitbit products. With its new aluminium body, it’s the sort of thing you’ll be happy to wear out to dinner as well as during your workout.

We concluded that the Charge 5 was “Fitbit’s most feature-rich tracker”. It remains the latest model in the Charge series, which is a testament to its all-round strength.

