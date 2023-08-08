Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The first big Galaxy Watch 6 deal is a doozie

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The ink is barely dry on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 launch, but there’s already a fabulous deal that promises a gift card and a free accessory.

Right now Currys is offering a Galaxy Watch 6 with a free Samsung strap worth £44.99 and a £50 Google Play gift code. The watch costs the RRP of £289, but the incentives make this a doozie of a deal on this great Wear OS watch.

Galaxy Watch 6 deal has all the freebies

Galaxy Watch 6 deal has all the freebies

Get a Galaxy Watch 6, a free strap and a £50 gift code at Currys

  • Currys
  • FREE STUFF!
  • £289
View Deal

You can purchase the Galaxy Watch 6 in cream and graphite casings with a matching silicone strap. This is the smaller 40mm version of the watch (which also comes in with a 44mm watch face).

To get that free extra strap just use the code “SAMSUNGSTRAP” at checkout and it’ll be applied automatically. In order to claim the £50 Google Play gift card, you’ll need to upload your proof of purchase to this site within 30 days of purchase.

We have already reviewed the Galaxy Watch 6, publishing our four-star score late last week. We loved the continuing focus on style, the broad range of health and fitness data on offer and the ever-improving Wear OS operating system.

This year Samsung updated the internals to include a faster clock speed and more memory for a speedier experience, while Wear OS 4 brings new features, combined with the One UI overlay.

It’s not the longest lasting smartwatch out there, but for design enthusiasts it’s the best alternative to the Apple Watch for Android phone users.

Our reviewer concluded: “In many ways, the Galaxy Watch 6 feels like the truest version of what Samsung intended to make with the Galaxy Watch 4 two years ago. The larger screen, minimal bezels and overall refinement of what has already been a stylish set of watches just means that the Galaxy Watch 6 is a far more confident device overall, and one that has settled into its form factor well.”

You might like…

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Which is better?

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Which is better?

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Apple Watch Series 8: Samsung or Apple?

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Apple Watch Series 8: Samsung or Apple?

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: Which wearable is better?

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: Which wearable is better?

Thomas Deehan 2 weeks ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.