The first big Galaxy Watch 6 deal is a doozie

The ink is barely dry on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 launch, but there’s already a fabulous deal that promises a gift card and a free accessory.

Right now Currys is offering a Galaxy Watch 6 with a free Samsung strap worth £44.99 and a £50 Google Play gift code. The watch costs the RRP of £289, but the incentives make this a doozie of a deal on this great Wear OS watch.

Galaxy Watch 6 deal has all the freebies Get a Galaxy Watch 6, a free strap and a £50 gift code at Currys Currys

FREE STUFF!

£289 View Deal

You can purchase the Galaxy Watch 6 in cream and graphite casings with a matching silicone strap. This is the smaller 40mm version of the watch (which also comes in with a 44mm watch face).

To get that free extra strap just use the code “SAMSUNGSTRAP” at checkout and it’ll be applied automatically. In order to claim the £50 Google Play gift card, you’ll need to upload your proof of purchase to this site within 30 days of purchase.

We have already reviewed the Galaxy Watch 6, publishing our four-star score late last week. We loved the continuing focus on style, the broad range of health and fitness data on offer and the ever-improving Wear OS operating system.

This year Samsung updated the internals to include a faster clock speed and more memory for a speedier experience, while Wear OS 4 brings new features, combined with the One UI overlay.

It’s not the longest lasting smartwatch out there, but for design enthusiasts it’s the best alternative to the Apple Watch for Android phone users.

Our reviewer concluded: “In many ways, the Galaxy Watch 6 feels like the truest version of what Samsung intended to make with the Galaxy Watch 4 two years ago. The larger screen, minimal bezels and overall refinement of what has already been a stylish set of watches just means that the Galaxy Watch 6 is a far more confident device overall, and one that has settled into its form factor well.”