The Fire TV Stick 4K is a bargain buy in this Prime Day price crash

Chris Smith

It is Amazon Prime Day, after all. So it stands to reason the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is deeply discounted for the 2023 summer shopping event.

Right now US-shoppers can nab an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for just $22.99. That’s less than half of the $49.99 asking price.

To take advantage of this offer, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. New users can sign up for a free 30-day trial. If this offer isn’t for you, you’ll find the best current deals in our Prime Day Live Blog.

Fire sale! Get the Fire TV Stick 4K for $22.99

Amazon’s mighty Fire TV Stick 4K is 54% off at $22.99. That’s down from $49.99.

Of course, conventional wisdom tells us there’s no need to ever pay full price for these devices, given how often Amazon cuts the prices on discount days, but this is an insanely good offer on one of the best-selling and most popular streaming sticks around.

If you’re looking to smarten up your 4K TV (or just don’t like the build in Smart TV interface or array of apps on your telly) then this is a perfect buy.

You’ll have access to apps like Netflix, Hulu, Max, Sling, YouTube, YouTube TV, Disney+, Prime Video, Pluto TV and dozens more within the Amazon Appstore.

There’s support for 4K Ultra HD resolution tech as well as the key HDR standards like Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+. Add Dolby Vision audio into the mix and you have a recipe for true entertainment bliss (provided you have a compatible telly and sound system).

It’s bundled with an Alexa voice remote for easy control of your entertainment apps – as well as any smart home products compatible with the assistant (cameras, doorbells, locks, lights, etc.). Better still, the whole thing’s plug-and-play so you’ll be able to get set up and logged in in no time flat. Overall, this is an absolute no brainer of a deal on a product we love.

