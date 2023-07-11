Amazon Prime day is here! Check out the latest deals

The Echo Pop is Prime Day’s biggest smart home bargain

Jon Mundy

We’ve picked out what seems to be Amazon’s biggest smart home bargain this Prime day, with a major saving on the new Echo Pop smart speaker.

You can currently buy the Amazon Echo Pop for just £17.99 if you’re a Prime member, marking a massive 60% saving on the usual price of £44.99. This saving applies to each of the speaker’s four colours: Lavender Bloom, Midnight Teal, Glacier White, and Charcoal.

Save 60% on the Amazon Echo Pop this Prime Day

Arguably the best smart speaker deal this Prime Day is for the Amazon Echo Pop, with a huge 60% saving on the new smart speaker.

This really is a bargain when you consider that the Amazon Echo Pop has only been out a month or so. We scored the compact smart speaker a very respectable 3.5 stars out of 5 in our review, with a caveat that no longer applies.

“Amazon’s new entry-level speaker is good, but not quite cheap enough,” we concluded. Well, guess what? It’s certainly cheap enough now.

Elsewhere we praised the Echo Pop for its cool and dinky looks, as well as its Matter compatibility, which makes it a great hands-free smart home controller.

That’s basically what the Echo Pop is best for, serving as a highly accessible means to control your various smart home gizmos. It’s also an unassuming smart speaker for stashing away in a corner and listening to podcasts or the odd radio show.

Sure, you can get get better-sounding smart speakers, but you’ll have to pay an awful lot more money for the privilege.

You can follow all of the latest and greatest Prime Deals as they surface by following our Amazon Prime Day live blog.

