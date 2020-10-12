The Dell XPS 13 2020 sees £220 price cut in early Prime Day deal

The Dell XPS 13 2020, which recently won our award for ‘Best Laptop 2020’, has seen a huge price cut ahead of Amazon’s big Prime Day event.

Amazon is currently offering the Dell XPS 13 2020 for £1379, saving you a whopping £220. For the price, you’re getting a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. This is comfortably powerful enough for the likes of video streaming and web browsing, with the powerful integrated graphics also enabling you to dabble with entry-level content creation and gaming.

Deal: Dell XPS 13 2020 for just £1379 (original RRP £1599)

Since this is the 2020 model, you’re also getting the gorgeous 4-sided InfinityEdge screen that eliminates the bezel and allows for a 16:10 display ratio which is ideal for web browsing and social media snooping.

We’re also big fans of the the keyboard, which is comfortable enough to type on for hours on end. It’s a dainty laptop too, measuring in at 14.8mm thin and weighing just 1.2kg.

We awarded the Dell XPS 13 2020 a perfect 5/5 rating in our review, with reviewer Adam Speight saying, “The Dell XPS 13 (2020) is the best Ultrabook you can buy right now. The competition offers flashes of brilliance, while Dell’s flagship shines brightly across the board. From the joyous keyboard and impressive form-factor to an awe-inducing display and peak 10th-gen performance, Dell sets the standard.”

If that’s still too expensive for you, Amazon has also discounted the Dell XPS 13 2019, pushing the price down to a very affordable £949. Plumping for this model will mean you don’t get the 4-sided InfinityEdge screen and 10th Gen Intel processor, but this is still a very good laptop in its own right, especially at this price.

Deal: Dell XPS 13 2019 for just £949 (original RRP £1199)

And if you’re not keen on buying a Dell laptop, there are plenty of more Prime Day Laptop deals available, including discounts for the 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro, Microsoft Surface Book 3 and Razer Blade 15 2020.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

