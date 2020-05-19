When is Prime Day 2020, and will Amazon’s biggest sale of the year be delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic?

If this was a normal year, it would be roughly around this time that we’d start to hear official announcements about Amazon Prime Day. But of course 2020 has been anything but normal, and so the proceedings for Prime Day 2020 are expected to be a little different.

As we move closer towards the summer, it seems increasingly unlikely that Prime Day 2020 will take place during the traditional month of July, but there is some information out there to potentially confirm a reschedule of Prime Day for later in the year.

When is Prime Day 2020?

At present, we’ve had no official word from Amazon regarding the date of Prime Day 2020, likely due to the company’s more pressing concerns of addressing a huge spike in orders caused by the UK Government’s plea for people to stay inside and work from home.

Last year’s Prime Day took place on July 15, taking over Amazon’s storefront for a whole 36 hours worth of exclusive deals and discounts that were only available to Amazon Prime members.

Will Prime Day 2020 be delayed?

Last month, a leak from several internal documents at Amazon revealed that the company is considering delaying Prime Day 2020 until August, which is roughly a month later than the usual date of mid-July.

Of course, those documents were leaked more than a month ago, so Amazon’s internal discussions might have changed since then, particularly as the shift back to normality seems further on the horizon than ever, especially in the UK.

Will Prime Day 2020 be cancelled?

While it might seem twee in comparison to Black Friday, Prime Day is actually one of Amazon’s biggest sales events of the year, and the company will be loathe to cancel one of its greatest revenue generators.

With that said, if Amazon delays Prime Day any further, it’ll be so close to Black Friday 2020 that one of the sales will inevitably suffer, which might force the company’s hand just to cancel Prime Day 2020 completely and bear the loss.

When should I sign up for Amazon Prime?

Because there’s no official date set for Prime Day 2020, there’s no real need to sign up to Amazon Prime right now.

To get the maximum value out of your free trial, it’s far better to wait until the Prime Day 2020 date is announced before jumping on the bandwagon. That way you can enjoy all of the deals on offer while still utilising the perks of Prime such as next-day delivery, access to Prime Video and Prime Music.

There’s only two reasons why you’d want to sign up to Amazon Prime right now – the shorter delivery period and all the content you get with Prime Video. Given that there are so few ways to buy new products during the Covid-19 pandemic, Amazon has become something of a Godsend, and if you need a new piece of office stationary ASAP, then next-day delivery is essential.

Alternatively, if you’ve been using the time to binge through as many shows and films as you can, then the wealth of content currently available on Prime Video is probably right up your alley.

Aside from Amazon Originals like The Grand Tour and Star Trek Picard, it also has a bunch of classic films for essential lockdown viewing like John Wick, Jurassic Park and everyone’s favourite light-hearted flick, Contagion.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Editor Having been at the forefront of the year’s biggest tech sales, Tom can spot a bargain from a mile away. With an eye for market trends, he’s always on the lookout for the best deals that can save you s…