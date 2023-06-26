The Callisto Protocol on PS5 just plummeted below £20

Looking to bolster your PS5 game library with an interstellar deal? You can nab The Callisto Protocol for a super low price right now.

Amazon is offering the space-shooter The Callisto Protocol for just 19.99. That’s 64% off the RRP of £54.99 and the cheapest we’ve seen on this game that was only released in December of 2022.

Get The Callisto Project on PS5 for £19.99 The intense space shooter is down 64% on the asking price right now over at Amazon. Amazon

Was £54.99

Now £19.99 View Deal

It’s described as a narrative-driven third-person survival horror game set 300 years into the future (you know that’s not going to be very utopian) that very much has a Dead Space feel about it.

You’ll “take on the role of Jacob Lee – a victim of fate thrown into Black Iron Prison, a maximum-security penitentiary located on Jupiter’s moon, Callisto,” the game synopsis reads.

“When inmates begin to transform into monstrous creatures, the prison is thrown into chaos. To survive, Jacob must battle his way to safety to escape Black Iron Prison, while uncovering the dark and disturbing secrets buried beneath the surface of Callisto.

“Using a unique blend of shooting and close-quarters combat, Jacob will need to adapt his tactics to combat the rapidly evolving creatures while scavenging to unlock new weapons, gear, and abilities to outrun the growing threat and escape the horrors of Jupiter’s Dead Moon.”

The game has a Meteoritic score of 69 from 85 reviews, so while it’s far from a universally-acclaimed classic it goes a long way to showcasing the PS5’s incredible visual and audio chops.

It’s also the first instalment of a new IP from Striking Distance Studio that’s focused on the single player experience without the distraction of the online multiplayer focus. It won praise for its immersiveness, solid cast, good storytelling and intense combat.