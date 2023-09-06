The Apple Watch SE just a got a mighty tempting price cut

The Apple Watch SE is a great option for iPhone users who want an affordable smartwatch carrying the best watchOS has to offer.

Amazon is currently selling the first-generation Apple Watch SE with both Cellular and GPS for just £214.99. That’s a 17% discount on the current asking price.

Apple Watch SE with LTE hits low price The original ‘SE’ is a little long in the tooth, but a great option for users seeking an affordable Apple Watch. It’s the larger 44mm model and has cellular connectivity. Amazon

Save 17%

Now £214.99 View Deal

You can get the watch in space grey with an aluminium case and a braided sport loop in the tornado/grey colour option. Of course, the straps can be customised endlessly post-purchase.

The presence of the cellular (LTE) connectivity is significant for many users who like to use the watch independently of the phone for receiving calls, messages, and other communications on the go. This is also the larger 44mm watch face with an OLED display.

Of course, Apple has released a second generation version of the Apple Watch SE. But the Cellular + GPS version of that watch retails for almost £100 more than this offer and isn’t all that different.

The design is almost identical, save for a new black case, while there’s also more power in the second-gen model. There’s also a few more wellness and accident tracking features in the SE 2. These include water resistance of 50 metres, emergency SOS, a new heart rate sensor and fall detection. As an added perk it also has the same crash detection you’ll find on the Apple Watch 8.

If none of these appeal that much then the cellular version of the original Apple Watch SE might be a fantastic option at this knockdown price.

We love the original and gave it a 4.5-star review back in 2020 when it launched. It’ll still get watchOS 10 when it arrives this month. We’re big fans of the value on offer, the huge range of tracking features, the best of watchOS and the excellent variety of straps for you to accessorise your look.