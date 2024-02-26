The 10-in-1 Ninja Air Fryer is back to being massively discounted

The Ninja do-it-all gadgets have been revolutionising home cooking for years now, but this 10-in-1 Speedi not only does anything, but it’ll do it quickly.

Amazon has it back to this month’s low price of £149.99, which is a 41% saving on the £254.99 asking price. You don’t need me to tell you that’s a saving of over £100.

This machine promises to give you an entire meal for four in just a quarter of an hour. You’ll get grains, veg, and proteins all cooked to perfection in 15 minutes.

The speed and versatility is emphasised further by the multiple functions like air fry, steam, grill, bake, roast, sear, slow cook, dehydrate, and more.

The 5.7-litre capacity gives you the ability to cook a lot of food, enough to feed the whole family. For example, four chicken breasts, cook 225g of pasta and steam some fresh broccoli florets all at the same time.

The Speedi app makes it all easy as you can craft endless combinations of food groups by automatically programming the machine.

We’ve reviewed the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 cooker and loved the versatile range of cooking options, especially the steam air frying mode. We also remarked on the versatile range on the ability to make complicated meals fast.

“An air fryer can dry out chips, but the steam air fry mode on the Speedi is brilliant,” our reviewer said. “Using 125ml of water, I took parboiled Désirée potatoes, sliced into thin chips, and cooked for 25-minutes at 200°C (turning up to 210°C for the last few minutes). The result was some of the best chips that I have ever had: crispy on the outside and soft and fluffy on the inside.”

We gave the Ninja Speedi a 4.5 out of 5 star score and slapped a Trusted Reviews ‘Recommended’ badge on it for good measure.

Our reviewer concluded: “With all of the traditional air fry options, plus the ability to steam or cook on two layers, the Ninja Speedi is a flexible appliance, able to cook complete meals in around 15 minutes. It’s capable of some excellent results, and I love its steam air fry mode.”