Switch Deal: Super Mario Bros Wonder just hit a tasty price

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Super Mario Bros Wonder is a fantastic throwback with a new twist and we’re delightedly to see priced significantly below the original asking price.

Amazon is selling Super Mario Bros. Wonder for £36.99. Considering this hit Nintendo Switch game was £49.99 to start with, this is an awesome deal.

We said this was a must-have game for Mario veterans and newcomers to the character too. The 2D gameplay is familiar, but there’s loads of new features to enjoy.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is just £36.99 at Amazon

Mario’s brilliant return to the 2D format is on sale at Amazon right now. You can get Super Mario Bros. Wonder for just £36.99. It launched at £49.99

There’s new power-ups to enjoy (like Elephant Fruit, Bubble Flower and Drill Mushroom) and a new game mechanic that involves collecting Wonder Seeds in order to progress to new levels and new worlds, while hard-to-find Wonder Flowers can alter the entire landscape.

There are also new Badge Challenges to put your skills to the test, to keep that familiar 2D format feeling fresh and familiar. There are 12 characters to choose from, who are all playable, at various points during the game.

Our reviewer described the graphics as vibrant and colourful, while there are plenty of pipe mechanics to keep things feeling interesting. There’s also upbeat and stylised audio throughout. We gave it a 4.5 star score from a possible five.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a fantastic addition to the franchise. Every level is bursting with personality and the fantastical new power-ups and abilities offer a lot more motivation to look further into every nook and cranny,” our reviewer wrote.

“Super Mario Bros. Wonder doesn’t break the mould for 2D platformers, but it has built upon what came before wonderfully and I would highly recommend this game to anyone looking for a calm, cosy experience on the Switch. For even more recommendations, check out our best Nintendo Switch games for more options.”

