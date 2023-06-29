Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Steam Summer Sale slices over £100 off the Steam Deck

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Steam Deck is seriously discounted during the Steam Summer Sale, which went live today.

Valve’s awesome handheld gaming PC is on sale for only the second time ever with more than £100 off the 512GB SSD configuration.

The Summer Sale, which runs until July 13 and includes big discounts on thousands of games, has 10%, 15% and 20% of the various Steam Deck configurations respectively.

Steam Deck £100+ off during Summer Sale

Steam Deck £100+ off during Summer Sale

You can save more than £100 on the best Steam Deck handheld and get 1000s of top games discounted during the Steam Summer Sale.

  • Valve
  • Save big on the Steam Deck
  • Up to £104 off
View Deal

The 64GB device with an eMMc hard drive is 10% off at £314.10, which is a £34.90 saving on the £349 asking price. It comes with a carrying case.

Moving up a step, the 256GB NVMe SSD configuration is 15% off, down from £459 to £390.15. As well as the faster storage, you’ll get the carrying case and a Steam Community profile bundle.

The top of the shop model, which has 512GB of NVMe storage is now £455.20, down from £565. That’s a total of £109.80 off, or 20% in total. For that you’ll get anti-glare etched glass over the display, and a virtual keyboard theme, alongside the other bonuses.

Unfortunately, that model is out of stock right now but with the sale running for the next two weeks, there’s a good chance for it to be back in stock soon. Naturally, the Steam Deck Docking Station, which enables users to plug into the television more easily, is 20% off – down to £63.20 from £79.

The Steam Deck is one of our favourite PC gaming products in years and earned a 4.5-star score from Trusted Reviews. Our reviewer confirms: “The Steam Deck is a handheld gaming PC, capable of playing virtually any PC game on the go. Performance is excellent for a portable, with SteamOS offering a console-like experience, while still retaining all of the versatility of a PC. Battery life isn’t great when playing demanding games, but the Steam Deck remains the absolute best option for portable PC gaming.” 

Elsewhere in the Steam Summer Sale, there are savings on some of the top 100 games played on Steam this year. They include Hogwarts Legacy, Elden Ring, The Witcher 3, Marvel’s Spier-Man Remastered, Cyberpunk 2077, Hi-Fi Rush, No Man’s Sky, The Last of Us: Part 1 and lots, lots more.

You might like…

Best Gaming Laptop 2023: All the best laptops for gamers

Best Gaming Laptop 2023: All the best laptops for gamers

Gemma Ryles 1 month ago
Best PC Games 2023: The top ten titles to play right now

Best PC Games 2023: The top ten titles to play right now

Gemma Ryles 2 months ago
Best PC Game Controller 2023: Our three favourite gamepads

Best PC Game Controller 2023: Our three favourite gamepads

Thomas Deehan 2 months ago
Best Gaming Keyboard 2023: The top keyboards you can buy

Best Gaming Keyboard 2023: The top keyboards you can buy

Ryan Jones 2 months ago
Best Gaming CPU 2023: Our top picks for PC gaming

Best Gaming CPU 2023: Our top picks for PC gaming

Reece Bithrey 3 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.