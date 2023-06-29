Steam Summer Sale slices over £100 off the Steam Deck

The Steam Deck is seriously discounted during the Steam Summer Sale, which went live today.

Valve’s awesome handheld gaming PC is on sale for only the second time ever with more than £100 off the 512GB SSD configuration.

The Summer Sale, which runs until July 13 and includes big discounts on thousands of games, has 10%, 15% and 20% of the various Steam Deck configurations respectively.

The 64GB device with an eMMc hard drive is 10% off at £314.10, which is a £34.90 saving on the £349 asking price. It comes with a carrying case.

Moving up a step, the 256GB NVMe SSD configuration is 15% off, down from £459 to £390.15. As well as the faster storage, you’ll get the carrying case and a Steam Community profile bundle.

The top of the shop model, which has 512GB of NVMe storage is now £455.20, down from £565. That’s a total of £109.80 off, or 20% in total. For that you’ll get anti-glare etched glass over the display, and a virtual keyboard theme, alongside the other bonuses.

Unfortunately, that model is out of stock right now but with the sale running for the next two weeks, there’s a good chance for it to be back in stock soon. Naturally, the Steam Deck Docking Station, which enables users to plug into the television more easily, is 20% off – down to £63.20 from £79.

The Steam Deck is one of our favourite PC gaming products in years and earned a 4.5-star score from Trusted Reviews. Our reviewer confirms: “The Steam Deck is a handheld gaming PC, capable of playing virtually any PC game on the go. Performance is excellent for a portable, with SteamOS offering a console-like experience, while still retaining all of the versatility of a PC. Battery life isn’t great when playing demanding games, but the Steam Deck remains the absolute best option for portable PC gaming.”

Elsewhere in the Steam Summer Sale, there are savings on some of the top 100 games played on Steam this year. They include Hogwarts Legacy, Elden Ring, The Witcher 3, Marvel’s Spier-Man Remastered, Cyberpunk 2077, Hi-Fi Rush, No Man’s Sky, The Last of Us: Part 1 and lots, lots more.