Starfield has already taken a tumble in price

The AAA original game Xbox owners have been waiting years for is almost here. Starfield is up for pre-order and you can save big.

Hit is offering Starfield for Xbox Series X for £52.85. That’s a saving of £17.14 on the recommended price of £69.99.

The game is out on September 6, a little over a month from now, and you’ll get free delivery to ensure you can get straight into the space-based RPG action.

Save big on Starfield for Xbox Series X Starfield is just a month away. You can save £17+ on the RRP on this AAA Bethesda RPG Hit

RRP: £69.99

Now: £52.85 View Deal

The exploration-based game is the first major new universe from developer Bethesda in more than 25 years and promises to be the well worth the wait.

Considering there has been a dearth of new first-party titles for the Xbox Series X since it’s launch, Starfield promises to be a true shot in the arm for the format as well as PC and Xbox Series S gamers.

The best look we’ve seen at Starfield so far came during an 45-minute showcase held last month and has our own Ryan Jones considering trading in the PS5 for the Xbox.

He wrote: “Xbox showed off a huge 45-minute video presentation for Starfield, offering an in-depth look at the combat, exploration, many RPG mechanics and more. It’s clear that Starfield is made by the same studio behind The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, unleashing the player into an expansive fantasy world and letting you tackle any obstacle however you please. But Starfield is swapping knights and dragons for aliens and spaceships, allowing you to visit a thousand different planets across multiple galaxies. The scale of Starfield looks to be unprecedented.”

If you’re not interested in acquiring an Xbox Game Pass subscription (Starfield will be a day one release) and prefer to own your favourite games in the physical format then this is likely to be the best price we see pre-release.