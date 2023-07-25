Smartphone Bargain: Honor 90 now comes with a free tablet

The mid-range Honor 90 Android smartphone is already a bargain at the launch price, but throw a free tablet into the mix and now we’re cooking with gas.

Amazon is selling the Honor 90 with its whopping-great 200-megapixel sensor for £449. And you’ll also get a free Honor Pad X8 10.1-inch tablet!

Buy Honor 90 at Amazon get a free Android tablet The brand new Honor 90 smartphone is available with a free Honor Pad X8 10.1-inch Android tablet. Amazon

Free Honor Pad X8

£449.99 View Deal

The phone has a large 6.67-inch OLED curved screen, which our reviewer called “one of the best screens at this price.” That is joined by the solid main camera, which is accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide snapper.

You can choose from a handset in a fetching shade of emerald green or midnight black. The 5G handset comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

You’ll only get Android 12 installed but it’s a relatively clean version of Google’s operating system. The battery size is stellar at 4,800mAh too (although our review unit had a 5,000mAh cell) and there’s reliable battery life to boot. You’ll be able to recharge quickly, thanks to 66W fast charging.

We afforded the Honor 90 a four-star review this week, calling it a great alternative to the Galaxy A54 and Pixel 7a.

Our reviewer concluded: “After spending several weeks with the phone, I’m pleased to say that I’m genuinely impressed with what Honor has been able to achieve here. Not only is the base model slightly cheaper than the starting price of its predecessor, but it now offers one of the best viewing experiences you can find at this end of the market.

“Whether it’s used for scrolling through social media, reading an e-book or catching up on the latest TV shows, the screen can handle it all brilliantly, so if that’s what you’re most interested in, you’ll get on very well with the Honor 90.”