Sky Cinema now includes free movie tickets

With the summer months over, you may be more inclined to seek refuge on the couch or in the cinema to check out the latest releases.

Now with any Sky Cinema subscription you get 2 free tickets per month to your local Vue cinema. That’s an absolutely awesome offer. If you combine it with some of the sign-up offers Sky has right now then you’re onto an absolute blockbuster.

For example, you can get the first month of Sky Stream for free, which gives you Sky TV and Netflix. There’s no upfront cost, access to 250 Sky channels and the Wi-Fi enabled Sky Stream TV puck. Once the trial is over, you’ll pay £29/month.

Sky Stream one month free with Sky TV and Netflix Sky TV is available to stream to your home via the Sky Steam puck. You can get the first month free with Sky TV and Netflix. It’ll be £29 a month thereafter Sky

First month free

Sky TV and Netflix View Deal

Sky is also offering the Sky Glass 4K TV set for £14 a month. That deal gives you six months of free Sky Entertainment and Netflix and it’ll be £40 a month thereafter. That gets you the 43-inch Sky set over a 48-month period with no interest.

You can add Sky Cinema to any of these deals for £11 a month or £13 a month on a 31-day rolling contract. Paramount+ is also rolled into this deal at no extra cost. There’s really bonus after bonus.

If you have or opt for Sky Cinema, it’s pretty easy to access your free monthly cinema tickets. All you’ll need to do is head to the VIP section of the My Sky app where you’ll find the ticket codes. They can be redeemed at Vue cinemas on Sunday-Thursday screenings at Vue cinemas.

So, with Oscar season now coming into view, you’ll be able to check out an awesome array of movies at the theatres as well as more of the latest blockbusters than anywhere else thanks to Sky Cinema. It’s the best value in entertainment we’ve seen lately.