Save 45% on the Kindle Kids Edition with this early Prime Day deal

Prime Day 2020 has kicked off early for anyone looking to get the kids reading this school year. The Kindle Kids Edition is down to just £54.99 when you shop with Amazon Prime today.

The e-reader for kids would usually set you back £99.99, meaning you’ll save £45 if you shop now through Amazon. Not only is this a fantastic deal to save money ahead of Christmas but, if you have two kids, you could essentially nab a second Kindle for just an extra tenner over the usual RRP.

As you might expect, the Kindle Kids Edition is an e-reader designed specifically for kids. The Kids Edition includes a 10th generation Kindle with a black and white, glare-free display and a weeklong battery life. The Kindle is compatible with Audible so kids can listen to stories, and they can even use the device to develop their reading skills with tools like Word Wise and Vocabulary Builder.

The e-reader comes in four designs: Blue, Pink, Rainbow Birds and Space Station. It also comes with a two-year guarantee and 1one year of Amazon Kids+ with access to over 1000 titles, including the Harry Potter and Geek Girl series for free.

“Although the Amazon Kindle Kids Edition is effectively a regular Kindle with a case for a bit more, that bit more is well worth the extra £20 to £30 that you’ll pay”, wrote Homes editor David Ludlow in our review of the Kindle Kids Edition.

“With access to more than 1000 books for free, plus whatever you’ve already bought on Kindle, proper child protection controls and a quibble-free two-year accidental damage guarantee, this is an e-reader that works brilliantly with kids. And, with the option for children to look up difficult words as they go, they can learn as they read, enhancing their vocabulary”.

There’s no discount code necessary – all you need to take advantage of this fantastic offer is an Amazon Prime account. Prime is priced at £7.99 a month, but you can sign up for a 30-day free trial now to take advantage of all of this week’s Prime Day deals for free.

Head over to Amazon Prime today to save 45% on the Kindle Kids Edition and give your kids access to more than 1000 books and word definitions for just £54.99.

