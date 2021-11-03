Save £130 on this powerful Shark upright vacuum cleaner

There’s no need to wait for the Black Friday sales to drop to pick up a new vacuum cleaner. The Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Powered Lift-Away (NZ850UK) is now just £219.

This fantastic deal comes from Very, who slashed the price of the Shark vacuum cleaner by £130 this week. The Shark NZ850UK would typically cost you £349, making this a 37% saving on the vacuum.

The Shark NZ850UK is now just £219 on Very The Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Powered Lift-Away (NZ850UK) has dropped to just £219 on Very. That’s a £130 saving on a vacuum that would usually cost you £349. Very

Was £349

£219 View Deal

Shark claims the NZ850UK offers more suction power than any other upright vacuum cleaner brand, meaning you’re getting the best of the best in terms of suction.

The vacuum features a DuoClean floorhead made up of two motorised brush-rolls that team up to tackle large debris, small particles and dust from carpets and hard floors alike, meaning there’s no need to stop and switch out the floor heads when you enter a new room.

Meanwhile, the vacuum’s Anti Hair Wrap Technology actively separates and removes hair as you clean, including both long and short pet hair, to leave the brush-rolls tangle-free.

Powered Lift-Away Technology lets you transform the upright vacuum into a portable device to clean stairs, ceilings and below furniture, while the Crevice Tool and the Multi-Surface Tool make it easier to clean soft furnishings, upholstery and blinds.

There are also LED headlights to ensure you don’t miss any dust under your sofa and the vacuum comes with an Anti-Allergen Complete Seal for people with allergies.

While we haven’t tested out this specific model, we do have a review the NZ850UKT, which is the same vacuum with the addition of a pet tool. In fact, our home technology editor David Ludlow awarded the NZ850UKT five stars, writing:

“A refinement of its predecessor, the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Powered Lift-Away and TruePet NZ850UKT is easier to use while retaining the same quality cleaning power. Lift-Away mode is, as always, great to see, turning this upright into a handy portable cleaner for getting into tighter areas. If you’re looking for a good all-rounder, then, this is a great choice”.

If you’re in need of a new vacuum cleaner and the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Powered Lift-Away (NZ850UK) sounds like the one, now is a great time to pick it up. Head over to Very today to save 37% on the vacuum cleaner and get it for £219 instead of £349.