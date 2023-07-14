Samsung’s ultra-wide G5 monitor has had a major US price crash

If you’re looking to take your gaming experiences ultra-wide, this hot deal on the curved Samsung Odyssey G5 monitor will literally expand your horizons.

If you thought Amazon had just maxed out all the deals over Prime Day, you were wrong. The online retail juggernaut is selling the Samsung G5 34-inch monitor for just $399 in the United States.

That’s 27% off the usual asking price of $549.99 For that you’re getting a 1440p panel with a resolution of 3400 x 1440 overall. That’s a WDQG resolution combined with a 165Hz refresh rate for some super smooth gaming.

Stay ahead of the curve with £150 off the Samsung Odyssey G5 The Samsung Odyssey G5 gaming monitor is just $399 at Amazon US. That's a saving of $150 on the $549 list price

The curve in the display is a 1000R meaning you can fill your peripheral vision without casting your eye gaze too far into the corners of the room. That high refresh rate is also joined by the AMD FreeSync technology, which can match up the frame rate of the game with the refresh rate of the display to reduce the risk of screen tears.

There’s also a rapid 1ms response time to aid those gamers looking to get their shot away first. There’s also support for HDR10 gaming for vivid colours, as well as a headphone jack and a HDMI out. Overall, this is a great option as an affordable monitor for PC gaming and an excellent all-round performer.

We haven’t reviewed this particular monitor at Trusted Reviews yet, but it’s popular with previous buyers who’ve given it a 4.5 star average score from over 8,500 ratings. Samsung has been delivering the goods with gaming monitors for quite some time now and its Odyssey range always meets expectations.