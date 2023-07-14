Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung’s ultra-wide G5 monitor has had a major US price crash

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you’re looking to take your gaming experiences ultra-wide, this hot deal on the curved Samsung Odyssey G5 monitor will literally expand your horizons.

If you thought Amazon had just maxed out all the deals over Prime Day, you were wrong. The online retail juggernaut is selling the Samsung G5 34-inch monitor for just $399 in the United States.

That’s 27% off the usual asking price of $549.99 For that you’re getting a 1440p panel with a resolution of 3400 x 1440 overall. That’s a WDQG resolution combined with a 165Hz refresh rate for some super smooth gaming.

Stay ahead of the curve with £150 off the Samsung Odyssey G5

Stay ahead of the curve with £150 off the Samsung Odyssey G5

The Samsung Odyssey G5 gaming monitor is just $399 at Amazon US. That’s a saving of $150 on the $549 list price

  • Amazon US
  • Was $549
  • Now $399
View Deal

The curve in the display is a 1000R meaning you can fill your peripheral vision without casting your eye gaze too far into the corners of the room. That high refresh rate is also joined by the AMD FreeSync technology, which can match up the frame rate of the game with the refresh rate of the display to reduce the risk of screen tears.

There’s also a rapid 1ms response time to aid those gamers looking to get their shot away first. There’s also support for HDR10 gaming for vivid colours, as well as a headphone jack and a HDMI out. Overall, this is a great option as an affordable monitor for PC gaming and an excellent all-round performer.

We haven’t reviewed this particular monitor at Trusted Reviews yet, but it’s popular with previous buyers who’ve given it a 4.5 star average score from over 8,500 ratings. Samsung has been delivering the goods with gaming monitors for quite some time now and its Odyssey range always meets expectations.

You might like…

Best Gaming Monitor 2023: Top screens for PC, PS5 and Xbox

Best Gaming Monitor 2023: Top screens for PC, PS5 and Xbox

Ryan Jones 1 month ago
Best Gaming Laptop 2023: All the best laptops for gamers

Best Gaming Laptop 2023: All the best laptops for gamers

Gemma Ryles 2 months ago
Best Gaming Headset 2023: The best headsets on the market

Best Gaming Headset 2023: The best headsets on the market

Gemma Ryles 2 months ago
Best Gaming Keyboard 2023: The top keyboards you can buy

Best Gaming Keyboard 2023: The top keyboards you can buy

Ryan Jones 3 months ago
Best Gaming CPU 2023: Our top picks for PC gaming

Best Gaming CPU 2023: Our top picks for PC gaming

Reece Bithrey 4 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.