Samsung’s three-way wireless charger is now massively reduced

If you’re a Samsung diehard you’re probably packing a Galaxy phone, a Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds. Why not save some money on a device that can charge them all at the same time?

Amazon is selling the official Samsung Galaxy Trio Wireless Charging Pad for Samsung devices for just £29.99. That’s a 67% saving on the £89.99 asking price. You’ll get free Prime shipping with next day delivery.

Charge three Samsung devices at once on the cheap The Samsung Galaxy Trio wireless charging pad will charge your Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Phone at the same time. Amazon

Was £89.99

Now £29.99 View Deal

The device has six coils inside meaning it’s easy to align your gadgets for fast charging, while there’s a dedicated spot to securely nestle the Galaxy Watch. It’s got a tidy minimalist design that won’t look out of place in you living room.

You’ll also get a good idea when your devices are fully charged as the LED light changes from red for charging to green for fully charged. This light can be dimmed so it isn’t lighting up your room as you try to take 40 winks.

It’s not the fastest device in the world, but you will get 9W of power when replenishing your devices. The pad also charges through cases up to 3mm thick, so you don’t have to take off your case to charge your phone.

“With room to hold three devices at once — a smartwatch and two phones, or a smartwatch, earbuds, and phone — you can power up your ecosystem all at once,” Samsung says. “So when you’re done for the day, just put your devices down in one place to be ready for tomorrow.”