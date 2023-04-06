PS5 Price Crash: Get the console for its lowest price yet

The PS5 has had its price knocked right down to its lowest point yet.

As part of the Easter sale festivities, Box is selling the PS5 for a price of just £455.99 when you use the code EASTER5 at the checkout. That’s a saving of £24 on the £479.99 RRP.

We’ve never seen Sony’s console selling for this low a price. High demand mixed with supply line issues have seen it being one of the most sought-after tech items of the past two-and-a-half years.

You can see why it’s in such demand, of course. We gave the console a flowing 4.5-star review at the time of its late 2020 release, and we continue to rate it highly today.

We called it “a gorgeously accessible machine with a forward-thinking plan for the current generation, whether that’s through its nuanced SSD technology or the 4K-capable graphics power”.

“Combine this with a compelling user interface, growing selection of exclusive experiences and a general ecosystem that embraces what came before it, and the PS5 is one of the best consoles you can buy right now.”

Perhaps the biggest distinguishing factor over the PS5’s console rivals is the DualSense controller. It’s the only console on the market that provides genuine force feedback through its analogue triggers, adding a layer of tactile immersiveness that no other system can touch.

Then there are the incredible first party Sony games, such as Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, and God of War Ragnarök.

It’s a great system with a rock solid future, and now is the best time to buy one since launch thanks to Box’s PS5 price cut.