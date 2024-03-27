PS5 Deal: Get EA Sports FC 24 for just £19.99

EA Sports FC 24 remains the football sim king, despite the breakup with FIFA, and you can now get the game on PS5 for a bargain bin price.

Amazon is selling EA Sports FC 24 on PS5 for just £19.99. That’s a full £50 off the original asking price for this physical version of the game. Or, 71% off if you prefer to do the maths that way.

There’s free delivery for Prime Members too, meaning you’ll have the game in time most of the long weekend if you order now. No better time to dive in to a new video game than a Bank Holiday.

This is the same price the game was on sale for during the Amazon Spring Sale last week, so it’s great to see the offer retained heading into Easter.

EA Sports FC 24 brings plenty of new features too. For instance, the addition of Playstyles gives signature skills to the game’s more talented players is pretty cool. You can summon Erling Haaland’s Power Header or Vinicius Jr’s Rapid Dribbling skills to name just two.

For the first time the women’s and men’s games are united in Ultimate Team, while there are more realistic player animations. Rest assured most of the key licenses are retained aside from, of course, the FIFA tournaments.

The FIFA and EA Sports breakup was a bit like the fabled millennium bug. Would life be the same after EA’s footy game was no longer adorned with the acronym of the sport’s governing body?

Well, yeah. Everything was just fine. Most people still refer to EA Sports FC as ‘FIFA’ and, for the most part you wouldn’t really notice the difference. Like Opal Fruits and Starburst.