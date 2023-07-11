Amazon Prime day is here! Check out the latest deals

Prime Day’s big iPad Mini deal is here

Chris Smith

If your Prime Day budget is still in tact your patience has paid off. This iPad mini deal will save you 24% on the list price.

The annual summer shopping event features an iPad mini (6th Gen) down to $379.99 on Amazon US, from the list price of $499. There’s free Prime delivery, naturally, so you’ll have it the next day if you order soon and are in the right location.

To take advantage of this offer, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. New users can sign up for a free 30-day trial. If this offer isn’t for you, you’ll find the best current deals in our Prime Day Live Blog.

Get 24% off the awesome iPad mini for Prime Day

Amazon has knocked almost a quarter of the iPad mini (6th Gen) to celebrate Prime Day! Get it while it’s hot.

This offer is for the Wi-Fi model (no cellular here) with 64GB of storage. There are a choice of colours too – space gray, pink, purple, and skylight.

This version of the iPad mini arrives with the powerful A15 bionic processor, an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera and another on the front for all that FaceTime goodness.

For the retro Apple enthusiast, it’s got Touch ID (but no FaceID) built into the power button. Apple also promises all-day battery life (10 hours) from the iPad mini 6th Gen.

It’s also compatible with the Apple Pencil as well as the Magic Keyboard Folio if you want to expand its usability.

The iPad mini 6 has been around a while now, but brought a much great needed redesign of the ageing smaller tablet. Here at Trusted Reviews we recently updated our original review, confirming a four-star score and the fact there’s still plenty of gas in the tank – especially with iOS 17 just around the corner.

Our reviewer wrote: “18 months after its release, the iPad Mini 6 remains the best small tablet around, though the price still makes it a very niche device. If it’s the size that matters, however, then the design, performance and accessory support are all fantastic here.”

