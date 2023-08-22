Play Starfield for £8.85 with this Game Pass deal

The biggest Xbox game in years is just a couple of weeks away from launch and with this Xbox Game Pass offer, you can play it on the cheap.

ShopTo is offering a one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just £8.85. So, you’ll be able to play Starfield on September 6 along with hundreds of other games from the Game Pass library.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for £8.85 Get a one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – which will include access to Starfield from September 6 – for just £8.85 at ShopTo. ShopTo

Was £10.99

Now £8.85 View Deal

Because the pass is delivered digitally, you’ll be able to access it instantly. Or, save the entire month up of access until early September to maximise your time with the forthcoming RPG from Bethesda, which is a day one Game Pass title.

If you activate the pass earlier, then you’ll be able to pre-load Starfield onto your Xbox console, so you’ll be able to play the minute the game becomes available, without having to endure long download times on busy servers.

We couldn’t be more excited to get to grips with Starfield. It’s been a long time coming for Xbox gamers who’ve suffered an absence of AAA games in the last couple of years.

The game is Bethesda’s first new intellectual property in a couple of decades and it promises to be an unprecedentedly vast universe to explore with lots of aliens species to meet and (predictably) plenty of enemies to gun down with powerful weapons along the way.

However, there’s loads more to Game Pass than just Starfield. You can play other first party titles like Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, and Microsoft Flight Simulator, as well as top sports franchises like FIFA 23, MLB The Show 23, Madden 23, UFC 4.

There’s loads and loads to enjoy here. The digital pass is open to new and returning Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Given Microsoft recently cut the Xbox Game Pass free trial to 14 days, this is a good time to gain a little more value for money on a pass that usually costs £10.99 a month.