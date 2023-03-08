Starfield release date confirmed, but it’s later than we hoped

Bethesda Game Studios has finally confirmed the release date for Starfield – the most anticipated first-party Xbox game of 2023 – but there’s a few months to wait yet.

The already-delayed RPG won’t be available to buy or to play on Xbox Game Pass until September 6. That’s a full six months away.

It was May last year when Bethesda informed us the game would be delayed into 2023, beyond its planned November 11 2022 release date. It contributed to a largely barren 2022 for big Xbox releases.

Microsoft promised to rectify that in 2023, but gamers will have to wait until the ninth month of the year before they’re able to blast off into the great unknown of outer space and enjoy Starfield.

However, it is what it is. September 6 is the release date and here’s the announcement from Bethesda. The Microsoft-owned developer is also promising a deep dive into the game at a special Starfield Direct stream on June 11.

“The game has many of the hallmarks you’d expect from us, but it’s also a very unique experience,” says director Todd Howard in the announcement today. “We know you’ve waited a long time to play something new from us. Believe it or not, we’re kind of the same. We miss it and we can’t wait for you all to play it.

At least Xbox fans will have Redfall, published by Bethesda but developed by Arkane Studios, to look forward to on May 2.

Starfield will be coming exclusively to PC, Xbox Series X and Series S, and will be available via Xbox Game Pass from day one.

Are you disappointed with the output of games from Microsoft's Xbox Series S and X consoles, despite the company consolidating ownership of major studios?