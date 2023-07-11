Amazon Prime day is here! Check out the latest deals

Pixel Buds A-Series are now a steal with this Prime Day discount

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

If you’re looking for a cheap yet classy set of true wireless earbuds this Prime Day, check out this Pixel Buds A-Series discount deal.

Amazon is offering the Pixel Buds A-Series for just £56.05 as part of its big Prime Day sales event. This means that if you’re a signed-up Prime member, you’ll be getting a whopping 44% discount on the Pixel Buds A-Series, which typically retail for £99.99.

Curiously, this deal applies only to the Dark Olive and Clearly White colours, so if you had your heart set on Charcoal you’ll need to pay a little more. But why on Earth would you?

Whichever colour you choose, the Pixel Buds A-Series is an excellent set of earbuds. We scored them 4 out of 5 in our review, concluding that they were “a solid cheap true wireless pair” with detailed sound (courtesy of 12mm dynamic drivers), excellent Google Assistant integration, and a comfortable fit.

Interestingly, we also praised the Pixel Buds A-Series for being excellent value, so you can only imagine what we think of them at this Prime Day price. If you’re an Android user in particular, you won’t find a better-value set of earphones elsewhere.

The Pixel Buds A-Series are IPX4 rated, which means they’ll stand up to sweat and rain. Anyone after a set of workout-ready ‘buds will appreciate that one.

For more of the best Prime Day deals, be sure to monitor our Prime Day live blog. It features all of the latest and greatest offers for Amazon’s sales event, as they crop up.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

