Pixel Buds A-Series are now a steal with this Prime Day discount

If you’re looking for a cheap yet classy set of true wireless earbuds this Prime Day, check out this Pixel Buds A-Series discount deal.

Amazon is offering the Pixel Buds A-Series for just £56.05 as part of its big Prime Day sales event. This means that if you’re a signed-up Prime member, you’ll be getting a whopping 44% discount on the Pixel Buds A-Series, which typically retail for £99.99.

Curiously, this deal applies only to the Dark Olive and Clearly White colours, so if you had your heart set on Charcoal you’ll need to pay a little more. But why on Earth would you?

Whichever colour you choose, the Pixel Buds A-Series is an excellent set of earbuds. We scored them 4 out of 5 in our review, concluding that they were “a solid cheap true wireless pair” with detailed sound (courtesy of 12mm dynamic drivers), excellent Google Assistant integration, and a comfortable fit.

Interestingly, we also praised the Pixel Buds A-Series for being excellent value, so you can only imagine what we think of them at this Prime Day price. If you’re an Android user in particular, you won’t find a better-value set of earphones elsewhere.

The Pixel Buds A-Series are IPX4 rated, which means they’ll stand up to sweat and rain. Anyone after a set of workout-ready ‘buds will appreciate that one.

