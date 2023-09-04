Our favourite Apple Watch Ultra deal has made a comeback

The Apple Watch Ultra’s ultra-premium price tag made it an aspirational timepiece for most, but this superb discount puts it within reach once again.

John Lewis has knocked £180 off the RRP of £849. You can get it now for £669 with a two-year warranty at no extra cost.

We saw this deal pop up earlier this month, but it was quickly snapped up by Apple fans who’d waited almost a year for the price to drop.

While we can’t guarantee this one will be around for very long either, now’s a great chance to pick up Apple’s best watch at a knockdown price. Who knows, it might be time for an upgrade of an older Apple Watch?

The Apple Watch Ultra has improved battery life, with up to 60 hours in low power mode and it’s the first Apple Watch that’ll run for multiple days without charge.

It’s also much more durable. You can go as deep as 100m underwater, making it the best Apple Watch for diving. There’s better protection around the edges of the display and the sapphire-front crystal will ensure limited scratches.

Apple has also integrated a new Action Button, which can be customised for your own use.

In our review, we gave the Apple Watch Ultra a four-star review, pausing the marathon battery life, slick software and suitability for water and endurance sports.

Our reviewer said you should buy “if you want an Apple Watch with a bigger screen and longer battery life: The Ultra lasts longer than previous Apple Watches even when it’s put to more extreme use, and it has a bigger, brighter screen to boot.”