One of the best Xbox headsets is now 59% cheaper for a limited time

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Xbox owners looking for some premium headphones should pay attention to this Amazon deal for the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal.

Amazon is currently offering offering a compelling Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal deal, with a huge saving of £265 on the £449 RRP. That’s a scarcely believable 59 percent price drop.

Save £265 on the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal for Xbox

Amazon is selling the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal for £184 right now, which is a saving of £265 or 59 percent for these premium Xbox and PC headphones.

True, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal Xbox version is no spring chicken, having landed in 2021. But we rated these premium cans to be “Practically perfect in every way” in our 9.5-star review, and nothing has changed our mind in the years since.

Indeed, this Beoplay Portal deal has arguably enhanced our opinion of the Xbox headset. At full price, they’re undeniably expensive, but for £184 they’re a borderline steal.

If you’re not familiar with the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal, it’s an unusually classy set of gaming headphones. So classy, in fact, that we’d be quite happy wearing them out and about as ‘regular’ headphones.

That scenario certainly on the table here. Microsoft’s proprietary 2.4GHz Xbox Wireless tech ensures full Xbox and PC compatibility, with instant pairing and full Dolby Atmos support (PCs will need the additional Xbox Wireless adapter), but the Portal also features Bluetooth 5.1 with aptX Adaptive for Android smartphone users.

You can also go wired with the included 3.5mm jack and USB-C audio cables, while ANC and a sharp boom-free microphone system completes the non-gaming potential of the Portal. At 282g, they’re pretty light to lug around too.

Sound quality is excellent too, producing delightful results with every piece of music we threw at them. Turning Dolby Atmos on, meanwhile, gives you brilliantly separated gaming audio, enabling you to pinpoint enemy directions in multiplayer and fully immersing you in single player adventures.

In short, this Beoplay Portal deal instantly throws them into contention for the ‘Best Xbox Headset‘ title once again.

