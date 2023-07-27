Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

One of Garmin’s top running watches is down to an absurd price

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Looking to upgrade your run-tracking watch? Then here’s a fantastic offer on one of Garmin’s tailor-made GPS watches.

Right now Amazon is selling the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music for just £177. That’s a £122 (or 41%) off the original asking price of £299.

This training watch had GPS, is packed with smart health, fitness, and recovery features and will even serve-up adaptive training plans.

As the name would suggest, this watch is ideal for runners who just have to have the perfect playlist at their disposal. It’ll enable you to download and store up to 500 songs from your Spotify, Deezer or Amazon Music playlists, which will be automatically synced as time goes on. Bluetooth connectivity to your favourite wireless headphones is also a nice bonus.

However, beyond that this is all about that intense fitness data Garmin devices are famous for. From a cardiac perspective, you’ll get wrist based heard rate alerts, running dynamics, Vo2 Max, and Pulse Ox readings.

Training wise, you’ll be able to see the training effort over time, a snapshot of your training load, intensity minutes, recovery time, and daily suggested workouts.

Garmin offers adaptive coaching plans that are geared to your goals, while there’s also a sports app with multiple modes beyond running. Naturally, the built-in GPS is great for keeping tabs on your distance, pace, and route.

Battery life will give you six hours in GPS mode, while you’ll get a full week in smartwatch mode. There’s also a sleek design that adds to the durability, with Gorilla Glass 3.

