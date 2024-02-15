Now’s your chance to stock up on smart plugs

You can never have enough smart plugs at your disposal! Well, you can but you get the idea. You can get these Alexa-enabled TP-Link Kasa smart plugs for less than half price right now.

Amazon is selling the TP-Link Kasa Mini smart plug for just £8.99. That’s 55% off the usual £19.99 asking price.

Kasa (KS105) smart plug is just £8.99 The TP-Link Kasa smart plug is tiny in size and now tiny in price. You can get these handy Wi-Fi connected plugs for 55% off. Amazon

Was £19.99

Now £8.99 View Deal

The plug works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Samsung SmartThings. So, for example if you can have an Echo speaker, you can pair it in the Alexa app and say “Alexa turn on the coffee machine” or whatever you have plugged into the smart plug.

You can set timers for the plug, such as to turn on a lamp at sunset, or turn off the air purifier after 30 minutes. I have one of these and we like to fire it up at Christmas with the lights so they always come on at the same time every night – just like in Home Alone.

You don’t need an additional smart home hub and the Kasa app can interact directly with the plug via built in Wi-Fi. There’s also a compact design that doesn’t protrude too far from the wall. In fact it only comes 1.48-inches from the wall.

There’s also interaction with other Kasa products like the smart camera. If it detects motion, it’ll trigger on a light connected to the smart plug, for example.

A tiny smart plug with loads of features Pros Very small

Doesn’t require a hub

Good app Cons No geolocation

TP-Link is recognised for its market-leading Wi-Fi routers so you can trust the connectivity with the smart plug not to let you down.

We have reviewed this particular plug (KS105) and gave it a 4.5-star review back in 2021. Our opinion hasn’t changed on its merits.

Again, this is a well-reviewed smart home product that has a high rating with consumers on Amazon and it’s the joint lowest price we’ve seen on the product this year. So grab a couple of these smart plugs, receive the next day with Prime and see what the additional connectivity around the home can do to make your life more convenient. You won’t be disappointed.