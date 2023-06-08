Now’s your chance to get an M2 MacBook Air on the cheap

If you’re after Apple’s M2 MacBook Air on the cheap, this deal should see you right.

Apple may have just announced the MacBook Air 15-inch, but its smaller brother has been available for a fair few months now. This means that it’s possible find some tempting deals on the latest and greatest MacBook Air model.

Take this deal, for instance. It gets you the M2 MacBook Air 13.6-inch for just £995, which is a saving of £154 on the £1149 RRP.

So how is MacFinder offering the M2 MacBook Air this cheap? The key thing to note here is that these are refurbished models, so they’re not brand new.

In the ‘Standard Condition’ that MacFinder has awarded to these refurbished models, the product is described as “in good condition and expected for its model and year.” Given that the M2 MacBook Air hit shops less than a year ago, this automatically means that it’s going to be in pretty good nick.

“It may have a few scratches, minor dents or marks that show expected wear and tear,” explains the website. However, its technicians do have a set of guidelines that will see any cosmetic imperfections taken into account.

Ultimately, you’ll be getting an M2 MacBook Air that’s in almost as good as new condition, for a significantly lower price than usual.

It’s a great laptop too, winning a 4.5-star award in our review. “The Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022) is a wonderful machine that looks great, performs exceptionally and lasts a long time on a charge,” we concluded.