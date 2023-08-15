No need to wait, the iPhone 14 Pro price cuts are here

The iPhone 14 Pro remains Apple’s flagship handset, but this offer gets you a sensational deal unbefitting of the phone’s lofty status.

Mobiles UK is offering an iPhone 14 Pro with 100GB of data for £43.99 a month. You’ll only need to put down £69 up front.

iPhone 14 Pro for less with this 100GB contract This is the perfect low-cost iPhone 14 Pro contact that still offers plenty of data, so you won’t ever be caught out. Mobiles UK

Just £69 upfront

Only £43.99/month View Deal

The phone costs £1,099 to buy upfront from Apple, so you’re getting the two year contract for just £25 more than the outright price. This is the 128GB model of the iPhone 14 Pro and it comes in the attractive Deep Purple shade.

The deal is for 24 months on the iD Mobile Network. This is a mobile virtual network operator that’s owned by Currys. It uses the Three 5G network infrastructure and often houses some of the best pay monthly deals we’ll see.

The iPhone 14 Pro is a the 6.1-inch version of Apple’s top dog and is perfect for folks who don’t want the behemoth iPhone 14 Pro Max bulking up their pockets.

We gave the phone a 4.5 star score and loved the great screen that gets very bright in outdoor settings. There’s also a versatile camera system that’s now headlined by a 48-megapixel main camera.

It’s also got an always-on display and a new display feature called the Dynamic Island, which actually makes the much-hated ‘notch’ a desirable feature.

Our reviewer concluded: “The iPhone 14 Pro is an excellent phone, even if it’s not necessarily a huge upgrade from the iPhone 13 Pro. If you’re coming from an older model – maybe an 11 Pro or one of the non-Pro phones – then the differences can be stark.

“The Dynamic Island is a silly name but turns an annoying design quirk into something useful, while the cameras are very powerful if pushing them to the limit is of interest. The display remains gorgeous, while the performance boosts might not make themselves known for a few years yet.”