Nintendo Switch Sports just hit a bargain price on Amazon

Add a little movement to your Switch games library with this deal on Nintendo Switch Sports.

Amazon UK is currently selling Nintendo Switch Sports for £29.99 with free one-day delivery through Prime. Originally the game was £39.99, so this is a rare discount on a first-party Switch game.

Save £10 on RRP

£29.99 View Deal

The game leverages the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons as motion controllers in the true spirit of the game-changing Wii Sports. You can swing, kick, or spike in six different sports, while real-world movements are reflected within the game. There’s tennis, bowling, chambara, football, badminton, and volleyball to perfect.

Gamers can play together in person or online and, just like Wii Sports, it’s perfect for getting the family members who don’t usually get in on the gaming action.

Our reviewer Gemma Ryles gave Nintendo Switch Sports a four-star review and highly recommended it for fans of the original Wii Sports game. She loved the motion controls, greater variation in the sports, character customisation options, and detailed and wholesome backgrounds.

“Nintendo Switch Sports has been one of the biggest nostalgia throwbacks for me in a long time, and I can’t believe how far Nintendo has come since Wii Sports way back in 2006,” she wrote last year. “The motion-control gameplay is still just as fun as ever, although its simplicity may limit appeal and longevity.”

If you haven’t added Switch Sports to your library, this is a fantastic time to do so!