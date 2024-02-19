Need more Philips Hue bulbs? This deal is for you

Philips Hue lights are an excellent way to easily begin or expand upon your smart home journey. Amazon is offering a great deal on a pair of white and colour bulbs.

Right now you can get two Philips Hue White and Colour smart bulbs for £66. That’s a 22% saving on the £84.99 asking price.

Save 22% on a pair of Philips Hue colour bulbs Stock up on the best smart lights going with this Philips Hue white and colour two pack for £66. Amazon

RRP: $84.99

Now £66 View Deal

These are the screw-in Edison-style bulbs and provide 60W / 800 lumens of brightness, with the infinite adjustability offering everything from a nightlight to the perfect reading light. They’re Bluetooth controlled so don’t require an additional Hue Bridge, and be controlled through the Hue app.

They’ll also work with Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Apple HomeKit too, so loads of voice control options for when you don’t want to go fumbling around for a light switch. If you have an Amazon Echo or Apple HomePod for instance, you’ll be able to summon a range of smart light controls ust by speaking up to your smart speaker.

The colour changing bulbs enable you to create 16 million colours, and when paired these lights can create specific scenes. If you’d like to expand moving forward, the lights are Zigbee compatible and the Hue Bridge is sold separately. This enables you to hook up to your internet connection, enabling you to control the lights at home and away.

Our reviewer loves the Philip Hue smart lights and gave them a five star review for the excellent range of lights, the compatibility with third-party systems, excellent colour reproduction and wide range of wireless controls. Whether this is your first Hue product or you’re building out your smart lighting array, this is a great bargain.

“Philips Hue is not just the best smart lighting system, but a genuinely useful upgrade on dumb lighting in your home,” our reviewer wrote. “Excellent colour and temperature control makes the lights fit with what you want to do, while the level of control via app, smart assistant and physical controls, makes getting the most out of these lights easy. For the ultimate in lighting control, there’s no other system that comes close to offering what Hue does.”