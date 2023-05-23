Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Metroid Prime Remastered just dropped to its lowest price yet

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

One of the best Switch games of the year, Metroid Prime Remastered, is currently selling for its lowest price yet.

Currys is currently selling physical copies of the game for just £24.99. That’s a £5 saving on the previous price, and a £10 saving on the RRP for Metroid Prime Remastered.

On top of that, the deal gives you up to 3 months free of Apple Music, Apple Fitness Plus, Apple TV Plus, and Apple Arcade. That’s quite a package.

The biggest deal here is getting Metroid Prime Remastered on the cheap, though. Before The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fever broke out, it was Metroid Prime Remastered that was hogging all the Nintendo-related headlines.

Nintendo really went above and beyond here, completely rebuilding the GameCube classic from the ground up with new graphical assets and a more modern control system, all running at a silky 60fps.

We awarded it 4 stars in our review, concluding that “Even after all these years, the allure of Metroid Prime remains intact, largely due to its incredible atmosphere that only shines brighter thanks to the updated visuals and controls scheme of this Remastered edition.”

It requires a fair amount of backtracking and not a great deal in the way of handholding by modern day standards. It’s perfect for those with an adventurous spirit, who don’t mind a little exploration to get to the good stuff.

The game really does look and sound spectacular, though, with a timeless design that pulls you into its alien world.

