Last chance to get Disney Plus on the cheap

The price of Disney+ goes up tomorrow, November 1, but there’s still a chance for you to avoid the hike and maintain the same level of service.

New customers can sign up to Disney+ now and get 12 months for the price of 8. Users will get 12 months of the new Premium tier for £79.90. Folks who aren’t signed in will see a banner at the top of the page advertising the deal.

That’s a saving of £30 on the £109.90 Disney will charge for the new Premium tier, which is already a deal on the £10.99 a month it costs to subscribe month by month.

Unfortunately the deal is only available to new customers, but we’re sure you can be resourceful and find a different email address in the household to take advantage of this deal before it’s too late.

The Premium tier basically gets you everything you already had. 4K video, Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos audio, offline downloads on multiple devices and limitless, ad-free streaming.

The standard tier is ad-free but caps resolution at 1080p and you can only stream on two devices instead of four. You’ll get 5.1 stereo sound but not Dolby Atmos. That retains the same price at £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year.

There’s also a new ad-funded tier that is £4.99 a month.

The increase in streaming prices in the last few years has been excessive to say the least, so it makes sense to take advantage of the opportunity to lock in for another year while you can.

After the promotional year is over, the price will revert to £109.90 for 12 months so this is a nice opportunity to save £30 you could send on popcorn.