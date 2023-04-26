 large image

Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Here’s how to get a pair of HomePod Mini speakers on the cheap

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

You can currently pick up a pair of Apple HomePod Mini speakers on the cheap, or at least for much less money than it would cost to buy them individually.

Currys is selling a pair of HomePod Mini speakers (one White, one Space Grey) for the relatively cheap price of just £178. Considering these compact speakers would ordinarily cost £99 each, that’s a saving of £20.

Save £20 on a pair of HomePod mini speakers

Save £20 on a pair of HomePod mini speakers

Currys is selling a pair of HomePod mini speakers for £178, offering a £20 saving on an outstanding stereo smart speaker set-up.

  • Currys
  • Save £20
  • Now £178
View Deal

That’s an outstanding saving on a piece of Apple equipment that you won’t typically find at less than full RRP – especially when you consider how much better these speakers function in a pair.

We rate the HomePod Mini extremely highly, having granted it a full 5-star review at launch. “A speaker this size just shouldn’t sound as good as the Apple HomePod Mini does,” we concluded. “With poise and balance, this speaker can handle everything you throw at it, delivering impressive room-filling volume”.

It really does sound incredible for such a small speaker, and that effect is more than doubled when you pair two up as you can with this deal.

The Apple HomePod Mini is a great smart speaker too, allowing you to use the speaker to control your smart home equipment, while the new Thread hub lets you hook up some smart home equipment directly.

If you’re fully signed up to the Apple ecosystem in particular (with an iPhone and an Apple Music subscription), this really is a no-brainer of a deal. Even if you already have a HomePod in your home, Apple’s multi-room provision means that these two little speakers will bolster your set-up, whether you’re pairing them up or spreading your audio to two new rooms.

You might like…

Best Bluetooth Speakers 2023: The best budget and premium wireless speakers

Best Bluetooth Speakers 2023: The best budget and premium wireless speakers

Kob Monney 1 month ago
Best outdoor speakers 2023: The best all-weather speakers

Best outdoor speakers 2023: The best all-weather speakers

Kob Monney 3 months ago
Best smart speakers: The best voice assistant speakers

Best smart speakers: The best voice assistant speakers

Kob Monney 5 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.