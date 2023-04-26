Here’s how to get a pair of HomePod Mini speakers on the cheap

You can currently pick up a pair of Apple HomePod Mini speakers on the cheap, or at least for much less money than it would cost to buy them individually.

Currys is selling a pair of HomePod Mini speakers (one White, one Space Grey) for the relatively cheap price of just £178. Considering these compact speakers would ordinarily cost £99 each, that’s a saving of £20.

Save £20 on a pair of HomePod mini speakers Currys is selling a pair of HomePod mini speakers for £178, offering a £20 saving on an outstanding stereo smart speaker set-up. Currys

Save £20

Now £178 View Deal

That’s an outstanding saving on a piece of Apple equipment that you won’t typically find at less than full RRP – especially when you consider how much better these speakers function in a pair.

We rate the HomePod Mini extremely highly, having granted it a full 5-star review at launch. “A speaker this size just shouldn’t sound as good as the Apple HomePod Mini does,” we concluded. “With poise and balance, this speaker can handle everything you throw at it, delivering impressive room-filling volume”.

It really does sound incredible for such a small speaker, and that effect is more than doubled when you pair two up as you can with this deal.

The Apple HomePod Mini is a great smart speaker too, allowing you to use the speaker to control your smart home equipment, while the new Thread hub lets you hook up some smart home equipment directly.

If you’re fully signed up to the Apple ecosystem in particular (with an iPhone and an Apple Music subscription), this really is a no-brainer of a deal. Even if you already have a HomePod in your home, Apple’s multi-room provision means that these two little speakers will bolster your set-up, whether you’re pairing them up or spreading your audio to two new rooms.