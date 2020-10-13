Grab a Nintendo Switch and three games for just £279 this Prime Day

Prime Day 2020 is upon us and this Nintendo Switch deal isn’t one to be missed. Start your game library with not one but three great titles in this discounted bundle on Amazon Prime.

This package is already a steal without its Prime Day discount. The three games included – Sports Party, Rayman Legends and Monopoly – cost £13.99 apiece on Amazon. Add a Nintendo Switch and you could easily run up a bill of £336. Opting for this bundle saves you £14 on a regular day. As if that wasn’t enough, Amazon has slashed an additional £42.99 off for Prime Day. That’s a £57 saving compared with if you were to buy the console and games separately.

Deal: Get a Nintendo Switch and three games for just £279

So, what are you getting? For £279, this Amazon bundle includes a Nintendo Switch console in red/blue and codes for three popular games: Sports Party, Rayman Legends and Monopoly.

The Switch is a well-loved hybrid console from Nintendo, doubling as both an at-home console and a handheld device for on-the-go gaming. The 6.2-inch display features two removable Joy-Con controllers. Slide the display into a dock and detach the Joy-Cons to play on your TV, or clip the Joy-Cons onto the display when you’re out and about.

We loved the Switch’s versatility. Reviewer Stuart Andrews wrote:

“With the Switch, Nintendo isn’t trying to compete on graphics; it’s delivering great new experiences that work as well in your hands while on the move as they do on a TV screen at home. Where the bigger, more advanced home consoles demand that you find time for them and their heavyweight blockbuster games, the Switch fits into your life. It’s a smarter, more sociable games machine you can pick up and play whenever the opportunity arises”.

All you need to get your hands on this discounted Nintendo Switch bundle is an Amazon Prime account. Prime is priced at £7.99 a month, but you can sign up for a 30-day free trial now to take advantage of all of this week’s Prime Day deals for free.

This is a limited time offer so make sure to visit Amazon today to bag a Nintendo Switch, Sports Party, Rayman Legends and Monopoly for £279 and save £42.99 on this already fantastic deal.

