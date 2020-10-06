Best Amazon Prime Day GoPro Deals: Looking to upgrade to the GoPro Hero 9 or bag last year’s model on the cheap? This is the place to be this Prime Day.

2020 might have squashed everyone’s plans for a much-needed holiday, but there’s no reason why you still can’t enjoy a mini adventure in your local area. To that end, GoPro action cameras are still among the best options to go for if you’re looking for a compact cam to capture your travels or even indulge in some vlogging.

Being the best doesn’t come cheap however, as the higher end GoPros cost quite a bit more than other action cams from the likes of DJI or Insta360. If you have been holding out for a price drop then look no further than this year’s Amazon Prime Day, which is sure to bring about some serious discounts for GoPro’s top-line products.

Saving you the hassle of having to wade through Amazon’s Prime Day deals to get straight to the GoPro goodness, we’ll be keeping this page updated with the best Prime Day GoPro deals as they appear. Make sure to keep this page bookmarked so you don’t miss out.

Early Prime Day GoPro Deals

While Prime Day itself has yet to kick off, Amazon’s already trying to tempt buyers with some swish GoPro deals ahead of the event. If you just can’t wait to indulge in some retail therapy, here are the best early Prime Day GoPro deals that we can find.

Deal: GoPro Hero 7 Black for just £237.04 (was £249.99)

Deal: GoPro Handler Waterproof Hand Grip for just £17.19 (was £29.99)

Prime Day GoPro Deals – Our predictions

While the GoPro Hero 8 didn’t quite make it out in time for last year’s Prime Day, it was however one of the most popular products around during Black Friday. Several retailers, including GoPro itself, put out a solid GoPro Hero 8 bundle for just £230. The bundle included several accessories, such as a microSD card and a portable tripod mount – just the ticket to get anyone started with their new GoPro camera.

Around the same time, the GoPro Hero 7 saw a similar price drop, going for around the £279 mark – making for the perfect affordable upgrade for anyone still using older kit.

Now that the new GoPro Hero 9 has hit store shelves, it’d be surprising if we didn’t see some sort of offer available on the device, hopefully with an updated accessory pack. What’s almost guaranteed is a serious price drop on the GoPro Hero 8, which should hopefully drop below £300 – bringing it closer to the more approachable asking price of the DJI Osmo Action.

