Get over half off the Nest Hub (2nd gen) with this anti-Prime Day deal

Amazon might be swarming with deals right now, but that doesn’t mean its the only place you can grab a bargain this Prime Day. Non-Prime members can get in on the fun too with this discount on the Nest Hub (2nd gen).

Head to Currys now to save £50.99 on the 2nd generation Nest Hub. That’s 56% off the usually £89.99 Google Assistant-powered smart display, taking the price down to a fantastically affordable £39 while stocks last.

The Nest Hub 2 is a 2nd generation smart display from Google.

The device features a 7-inch touchscreen that leverages the power of the Google Assistant virtual assistant, allowing you to ask questions, set reminders, get news updates and control your other smart devices – all with your voice.

You can use the smart display to stream music from Spotify or videos from Netflix and YouTube, and there’s even gesture control thanks to the built-in Google Soli sensor.

The Nest Hub 2 also includes an interesting new Sleep Sensing feature, which analyses your sleep patterns from your bedside table and helps you keep track of how much rest you’re actually getting during the night.

Anti-Prime Day Nest Hub 2nd Gen Deal Google’s second generation Nest Hub is an excellent smart display with tons of features, and Currys has just brought it down to one of its cheapest prices yet. Currys

Was 89.99

Now £39 View Deal

All-in-all, the Nest Hub 2 is an excellent value first (or additional) smart display. However, it’s only an incremental update over the first Nest Hub, so if you’re looking to replace an old Nest Hub, you may see less of a reason to upgrade.

“The new Nest Hub (2nd gen) is still a great Google Assistant smart display, and it’s very well priced”, wrote home technology editor David Ludlow in our 4.5 star review of the smart display.

“If you want your first Google Assistant display or you want to add a second one into your home, then it’s great; if you’re looking for an upgrade, there’s not enough new here to convince me”.

If you’re looking for a new Google Assistant-powered smart display, look no further. Go to Currys now to save £50.99 on the Nest Hub (2nd gen) and get it for just £39 in this deal – no Amazon Prime account necessary.