 large image

Prime Day UK: Click here to visit our live feed now

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Get over half off the Nest Hub (2nd gen) with this anti-Prime Day deal

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Amazon might be swarming with deals right now, but that doesn’t mean its the only place you can grab a bargain this Prime Day. Non-Prime members can get in on the fun too with this discount on the Nest Hub (2nd gen)

Head to Currys now to save £50.99 on the 2nd generation Nest Hub. That’s 56% off the usually £89.99 Google Assistant-powered smart display, taking the price down to a fantastically affordable £39 while stocks last. 

The Nest Hub 2 is a 2nd generation smart display from Google. 

The device features a 7-inch touchscreen that leverages the power of the Google Assistant virtual assistant, allowing you to ask questions, set reminders, get news updates and control your other smart devices – all with your voice. 

You can use the smart display to stream music from Spotify or videos from Netflix and YouTube, and there’s even gesture control thanks to the built-in Google Soli sensor. 

The Nest Hub 2 also includes an interesting new Sleep Sensing feature, which analyses your sleep patterns from your bedside table and helps you keep track of how much rest you’re actually getting during the night.

Anti-Prime Day Nest Hub 2nd Gen Deal

Anti-Prime Day Nest Hub 2nd Gen Deal

Google’s second generation Nest Hub is an excellent smart display with tons of features, and Currys has just brought it down to one of its cheapest prices yet.

  • Currys
  • Was 89.99
  • Now £39
View Deal

All-in-all, the Nest Hub 2 is an excellent value first (or additional) smart display. However, it’s only an incremental update over the first Nest Hub, so if you’re looking to replace an old Nest Hub, you may see less of a reason to upgrade. 

“The new Nest Hub (2nd gen) is still a great Google Assistant smart display, and it’s very well priced”, wrote home technology editor David Ludlow in our 4.5 star review of the smart display.

“If you want your first Google Assistant display or you want to add a second one into your home, then it’s great; if you’re looking for an upgrade, there’s not enough new here to convince me”. 

If you’re looking for a new Google Assistant-powered smart display, look no further. Go to Currys now to save £50.99 on the Nest Hub (2nd gen) and get it for just £39 in this deal – no Amazon Prime account necessary.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.