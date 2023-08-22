Get EE’s unlimited data SIM on the cheap with free TNT Sports

If you’re looking for a great SIM-free deal with unlimited data and want top-notch 5G coverage, look no further.

EE is currently offering a range of discounts on its SIM-only pay monthly contracts, offering half price tariffs for up to six months. You can get unlimited data on a 24-month plan for just £18 for the first six months (it’ll be £36 for the remainder of the term).

EE Unlimited data SIM half-price + free TNT Sports. EE has a range of offers on its Unlimited SIM-only deals offering half-price for six months as well as a choice of add-ons, including TNT Sports for the whole 24 month contract. There are plenty of other options too. EE

Half-price for six months plus add-ons

£18 a month View Deal

You’ll be able to access speeds in excess of 100Mbps (with no speed cap) on EE’s lightning-fast 5G network and can make use of EE’s Data Gifting feature. If you have two plans on your account you can move data between them.

This deal also gets you an inclusive extra for the length of your contract. You can pick one from Netflix, the EE Roam Abroad Pass, Apple Music, Microsoft 365 Personal, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and…

…wait for it…

…the best value of all…

TNT Sports on Discovery+ which will give you access to Premier League, Champions League Premiership Rugby, UFC, WWE and loads more.

A second Unlimited plan is £15 for six months and then £30 for the rest of the 24-month term. That caps speeds at 150Mbps and doesn’t include the ‘Inclusive Extra’ but you will have access to data gifting.

If none of that sounds attractive to you, there’s also access to a 150GB data plan that’s half price for three-months. You’ll pay £13 and then £26 for the rest of the contract. That’ll also include the data gifting.

All plans include unlimited texts and minutes. You can browse all of the plans here, but in our opinion, you really can’t look pass that Unlimited offer with free TNT Sports. Look out for the plan with ‘1 Inclusive Extra’. You’ll be able to pick your option on the next screen.