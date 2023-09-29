Get EA Sports FC 24 for free with this Xbox bundle

For football game fans, today is the most wonderful time of the year. The new FIFA… sorry EA Sports FC game is out today. And there’s a way to get it for free.

Amazon is offering an Xbox Series S console with a free copy of EA Sports FC 24. The £249.99 price tag is a £69.99 saving on buying the two separately.

EA Sports FC 24 comes free with this console bundle If you’re planning on buying an Xbox Series S, why not get EA Sports FC 24 without spending another penny? Amazon

£249.99

Free FC 24! View Deal

You’ll benefit from free Amazon Prime delivery, meaning it could arrive on your doorstep on Saturday if you order in the next couple of hours.

This is the 512GB Xbox Series S in white and as the console is digital only, you’ll get a download code for EA Sports FC 24 along with the bundle.

The package will also come with an Xbox Wireless Controller in white, although you may want to pick up a second pad if you’re planing a FIFA… sorry EA Sports FC weekend with pals.

It might take you a while to get used to the new name that doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue, but once you get into the game, you’ll be well away.

Despite the loss of the FIFA branding, all of the other licenses with the main professional mens and women’s leagues are included, as well as all of the player names, likenesses, and kits.

The new game has more realistic player animations thanks to the new HyperMotionV technology, which includes 1200 unique running styles for players, while the new Frostbite engine means players look more realistic than ever. Even shirts can stretch and ripple.

There are also 34 new Playstyles with EA Sports FC 24, including a new tackling mechanic that gives the player instant control of the ball following a tackle. You’ll be able to unlock greater speed on your shots at goal, while certain players will have multiple Playstyles. Erling Haaland for instance will have Power Header, Acrobatic Shot and Power Shot abilities.

Ultimate Team now includes the women’s game too, while you’ll also be able to hire your own backroom staff in Manager Mode, Football Manager style. If you’re in Player Mode, you’ll also be able to hire yourself an agent to help with your career path.